Hilary Swank Celebrates Her First Mother's Day After Welcoming Twins: 'Happy Mama's Day!'

Hilary Swank is soaking up the special moments as a new mom of two

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 15, 2023 12:37 PM
Actress Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "What They Had" at iPic Westwood on October 9, 2018 in Westwood, California.
Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Hilary Swank is celebrating her first Mother's Day.

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, celebrated the holiday for the first time since her twins — a son and a daughter, whom she shares with husband Philip Schneider — were born in early April.

The new mom shared the sweet gifts she got for her special day while wishing followers a happy Mother's Day.

Showing a charm that reads "Mama," she said, "Happy Mama's day! Happy Mother's Day everyone!"

L: Caption . PHOTO: hilary swank/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: hilary swank/instagram

The actress explained that the charm was vintage and was customized to add her birthstone. She also showed off her flowers and a card from her family.

Swank announced the birth of her twins in an Instagram post last month.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼," the Alaska Daily star wrote, captioning a photo of her holding her newborn babies on each shoulder, while looking out at a sunset across the water.

"Happy Easter! 🐣🐣," she added. "Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽."

Hilary Swank and her babies
Hilary Swank/Instagram

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October 2022, sharing that she and Schneider would be welcoming twins.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

Swank also appeared during a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January, when she explained that expecting twins left her marveling at the miracle of pregnancy.

"I feel like women are superheroes," the actress said. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!' "

