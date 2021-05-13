Hilary Rhoda Is Teaching Son, 9 Months, to Use Stairs to Avoid Buying 'Hideous Baby Gates'

Hilary Rhoda says she's teaching her son Nash, 9 months, "how to climb stairs so we don't have to buy any hideous baby gates"

Hilary Rhoda is teaching her baby boy how to use the stairs.

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, the 34-year-old model shared a video of her son Nash Hollis, 9 months, practicing crawling up a set of stairs as she encouraged him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Good job," she repeats, holding her hand at his backside to guide him to put one foot in front of the other. "That's my guy! Go Nash! You've got it. Go buddy!"

The mom wrote on the post, "Teaching him how to climb stairs so we don't have to buy any hideous baby gates," adding a laughing emoji.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hilary Rhoda Credit: Hilary Rhoda/Instagram

Hilary Rhoda Credit: Hilary Rhoda/Instagram

Rhoda, who shares her baby boy with her professional ice hockey player husband Sean Avery, then shared a direct-message she received on Thursday in response to the video.

The commenter wrote, "The problem isn't getting the baby to go up. It's when theyre coming down... that's why gates are installed primarily."

The model explained over the screenshot of the message, "The idea is that he will learn how to go both up AND down. Got lots of DMS that this worked for other ppls kids so I'm not crazy, it's a thing! Haha."

Hilary Rhoda Credit: Hilary Rhoda/Instagram

According to a 2019 New York Times story about the ins and outs of baby-proofing one's home, gates are usually recommended to be installed at the top and bottom of a staircase to prevent falling.

Dr. Scot Bateman, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, told the outlet, "It's remarkable how easy it is to open cabinets, to climb up on furniture, to get into medications and things that you wouldn't necessarily think they'd be interested in. As soon as they're mobile, children are very curious."