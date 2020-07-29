Hilary Rhoda Reveals Newborn Son Nash Is in the NICU Following 'Dramatic Birth'

Hilary Rhoda has given an update on her son Nash Hollis, who was born Tuesday morning in what the model said was a "dramatic birth."

In a series of Instagram Stories posted Wednesday, the new mom revealed that Nash is currently in the NICU after being born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

"I've showered, put on some real clothes and I feel like a new woman. I'm still at the hospital, Nash is in the NICU," Rhoda, 33, began.

"The cord was wrapped around his neck when he was born and so it was a bit of a dramatic birth," she continued. "He had to be on breathing tubes for a little bit and now he's off of them, but they're going to keep him in there until tomorrow.”

Rhoda, who shares Nash with her husband, former professional ice hockey player Sean Avery, went on to say that despite the circumstances of his birth, Nash will be heading home tomorrow.

"So he's doing really well and he's just so cute. Just hanging out here [and we'll] take him home tomorrow!" she said.

Rhoda and Avery welcomed Nash at 12:04 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, they announced the same day on Instagram.

"Our boy came into this world fast & furiously!" Rhoda captioned a photo of herself holding her baby boy in the hospital.

The excited new mom also shared the news on her Instagram Story. "We love you baby Nash," she wrote alongside the sweet shot.

On Wednesday, Rhoda posted several more photos of her time in the hospital, including one of baby Nash in the NICU. She also gave a more detailed rundown of how the birth went, sharing that he came several hours earlier than initially expected.

"So I will clarify, the birth was not dramatic for me, it was dramatic for Nash," she said. "The actual labor and everything was super calm until basically the last 15 minutes. We didn't think I was going to be giving birth until between 3 and 8 a.m. and he came at midnight so things escalated quickly."