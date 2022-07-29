Hilary Rhoda Celebrates Son Nash's Second Birthday Days After Filing for Divorce: 'Sweet Boy'

Model Hilary Rhoda and former New York Ranger Sean Avery have reportedly been separated since July 17

Hilary Rhoda is focused on celebrating her son on his special day.

On Friday, the model, 35, celebrated son Nash Hollis on his second birthday with a series of photos shared on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nash is TWO!" she captioned the photos. "My sweet, sweet boy 🦖🎈🎉🎂"

The photos show Nash playing around with a small golf club, surrounded by balloons spelling out his name. One photo shows the toddler enthusiastically swinging at a T-Rex piñata.

Rhoda shares Nash with estranged husband Sean Avery, who marked his son's birthday with a video of Nash swinging at a golf ball on his Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The model filed for divorce from the former New York Ranger in Los Angeles earlier this week, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the two have been reportedly separated since July 17. Representatives for Rhoda and Avery did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Files obtained by TMZ also outline custody negotiations for Nash. Although Rhoda expressed wanting physical custody of their son, the document shows marked off joint legal custody with Avery.

The two welcomed their baby boy in July 2020 after "lots of ups & downs" in their pregnancy journey. Avery shared that the model experienced two miscarriages in a row before conceiving, which he said at the time "might have almost ended our marriage once or twice."

Hilary Rhoda Credit: Hilary Rhoda/Instagram

In May 2021, the model received some backlash after she shared a video of then-9-month-old Hollis practicing crawling up a set of stairs as she encouraged him.

"Good job," she repeated, holding her hand at his backside to guide him to put one foot in front of the other. "That's my guy! Go Nash! You've got it. Go buddy!"

The mom wrote on the post, "Teaching him how to climb stairs so we don't have to buy any hideous baby gates," adding a laughing emoji.

The next day, she shared what one commenter wrote. "The problem isn't getting the baby to go up. It's when theyre coming down... that's why gates are installed primarily."