Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery Expecting Their First Child Together After Suffering Multiple Miscarriages  

Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery have announced they’re having a baby after the former hockey star revealed his supermodel wife suffered multiple miscarriages.

The model, 32, shared the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of herself cradling her growing belly.

“It’s a boy 💙🌈” Rhoda wrote alongside the snap. “@I’mSeanAvery and I are having a baby and we’re so excited about this next chapter of life together.”

Rhoda also posted the photo on her Instagram Story, sharing that the road to baby has been paved with challenges.

“We’re having a baby! The last year has been quite a journey* getting to this point, lots of ups & downs… but for those trying to conceive, all I can say is just keep going,” Rhoda wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Rhoda further explained “trying to conceive is a mindf— and might have almost ended our marriage once or twice.”

Avery, 39, opened up about the difficulties he and Rhoda faced while trying to get pregnant on his podcast No F— Given.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be a father. I’m going to be a father,” Avery began excitedly.

“I’m having a baby boy. I never thought this day would come. I mean, I always thought that it was going to happen at some point, but until it actually happens — you never really know.”

Avery shared that going into the process he had no idea “how hard or difficult having a baby is going to be.”

“There’s a lot of steps that go into becoming a parent and I went through a little bit of a roller coaster with my wife Hilary and she is a trooper. We’ve been together for 10 years.”

Avery explained that both he and Rhoda exercise daily and refrain from drinking — something he assumed would make it easy for them to conceive.

“Going into the process, we’ve got two healthy partners and right out the gate, the first month that we were eligible to procreate, Hilary got pregnant,” Avery shared.

“I said that’s f—— great. That was easy. I start planning,” Avery continued.

However, their dreams were shattered when Rhoda had a miscarriage.

“It’s fairly common. She was amazing. That’s not an easy process. We got back on the trail and now what do you know two months later, Hilary gets pregnant again and has another miscarriage,” Avery revealed.

Avery went on to share that from that point, things between him and Rhoda grew rocky as they sought out medical advice.

“After a few miscarriages, the pressure starts mounting and fertility doctors say, ‘You have this window. Maximize that window, a 4 to 5 day window with no rest.”

Avery says the routineness of the process took the joy out of it, making it even harder for the couple to conceive.

“A man can’t perform if he’s looking at a stopwatch,” Avery explained, adding that they still hadn’t gotten pregnant after the first two months.

“For 6 months, we were trying and it wasn’t working and it was tough. A few times we were fighting and we don’t fight,” Avery shared.

However, things took a turn for the better when Avery landed a film role that required him to relocate to Los Angeles, California for five weeks.

When he returned home, Avery and Rhoda were able to get pregnant.

“It was no longer a job. I haven’t seen my wife in five weeks. So we’re going to make love and what do you know. I stood up and said you’re pregnant. We went through a difficult 6 months. I come back and we have real true passion and love and harmony,” Avery explained.

“The moment we took the noise, science and methods out of it — that’s how you make a baby in tough times,” Avery said.

Avery and Rhoda’s new bundle of joy comes after the couple tied the knot in 2015 during an outdoor ceremony at the Parrish Art Museum.

Avery and Rhoda began dating in 2010, but were reportedly on-and-off before becoming more serious in the spring of 2013.