For her second delivery (son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie is 6), Duff wanted to go natural.

“I just started thinking that I wanted a different experience,” she explained on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast. “And I thought to myself that I want to get the full experience of what it is to bring a baby into the world and how incredible our bodies are,” Duff added. “My body gave me this incredible little boy and now I get to have this little girl and I want to experience it to the fullest.”

Though the process took a little longer than planned and definitely hurt, Duff said she “would totally do it again,” perhaps because of one beautiful moment.

After Banks entered the world, “[my midwives] hand her to me and I’m looking at her … and she reaches up both of her arms and curls into me … reaches up her arms right at my neck, as if to give me a hug,” Duff recalled. “I couldn’t believe how strong she was but it was so clearly a hug. … It made me feel like she was like, ‘Good team, Mom, we did it.’ “