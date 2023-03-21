Hilary Duff Treats Son Luca and Friends to Disneyland Day on His 11th Birthday — See the Photos!

Hilary Duff is celebrating her oldest on his big day.

The How I Met Your Father actress, 35, celebrated as son Luca Cruz turned 11, treating him and his friends to a day at Disneyland, as she documented on her Instagram Story Monday.

With stickers that read "happy birthday" and "11," the mom of three showed her son posing with the Sword in the Stone at the California theme park. Later, Luca — whom the actress shares with ex Mike Comrie — posed with friends.

Duff also showed daughter Banks Violet, 4, enjoying tagging along for the outing, bouncing around excitedly.

Hilary Duff's daughter Banks. Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff's husband, Matthew Koma — with whom she shares daughter Mae, turning two later this week, and Banks — paid tribute to his stepson on his own Instagram Story.

"It's my guy's 11th birthday today and I love him so much," he captioned a photo of the two hanging out on the couch together.

Sharing a throwback photo of Luca smiling widely as he sat in the seat of a supermarket cart, Koma added, "I do miss these days."

Matthew Koma with stepson Luca. Hilary Duff's son Luca. L: Caption Matthew Koma with stepson Luca. PHOTO: Matthew Koma/Instagram R: Caption Hilary Duff's son Luca. PHOTO: Matthew Koma/Instagram

On Tuesday, Duff shared an official Instagram tribute to her oldest on his latest milestone, writing, "Getting into double digits just happen…..😮 how are we already at 11?!"

"It's only been a day, but 11 looks good on you, my boy. I know you will kick this year's butt! (Sorry for my day late … ☺️, you keep us all very busy) love you beyond how my brain and heart can compute 💞."

Appearing on an episode of Dear Media's Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck and Ben Soffer earlier this month, Duff opened up about how she "always wanted to be a young parent."

The Lizzie McGuire alum said she feels she "always knew" she was "meant to be a mom."

It wasn't always an easy road, noting that at one point she "had a two-year-old and was divorced," which kept her from bonding with a lot of her peers.

"It was hard cause I didn't have any friends that were having kids yet. But I just like figured it out and loved it. I love being a mom so much," she said.

Noting that it "was young, for sure," Duff added, "I wouldn't change it at all."