Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I don't care what I get, but every time I think about it or dream about it, I see a boy," Duff, 24, tells MTV News.

Hilary Duff Thinks Baby On the Way Is a Boy

Hilary Duff‘s bets are on a baby boy!

Expecting her first child with husband Mike Comrie this winter, the singer/actress is convinced the couple will be welcoming a son.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I don’t care what I get, but every time I think about it or dream about it, I see a boy,” Duff, 24, tells MTV News.

When it comes to her family and friends, however, the mother-to-be admits they’re all thinking pink.

“Everyone else says it’s a girl, but I think it’s a boy,” she says.

“I’d be happy with a girl, but my sister’s like, ‘You can’t keep saying that because then when it’s a girl, everyone’s gonna be like, ‘You really wanted a boy!'”



Although Duff “can already find out” the sex of the baby, she plans to make the big reveal a family affair.

“I want my mom and my sister to be there, but they’ve both been out of town,” she explains. “When they are both in the same city and we’re all there, then we’ll find out.”

Describing her pregnancy as “kind of boring,” Duff skipped the morning sickness and sailed through the first trimester.

“It’s been pretty easy, and I haven’t gotten sick at all, and I don’t have too many cravings,” the Devoted author shares. “It’s so different. It’s literally like an alien has taken over your body.”

For now the couple are concentrating on the name game, which has proved to be no easy feat, according to Duff.

“If we give the baby kind of a unique name, we need to give it a normal middle name in case it hates it and wants to fit in better and then maybe we just need to go totally traditional,” she contemplates.

“And we’re like, ‘How can we be naming it before we even see it?’ There’s so much to think about!”