Hilary Duff Says 13-Month-Old Daughter Banks Ate Dirt While Taking Thanksgiving Family Selfie

Hilary Duff celebrated Thanksgiving with her family, and her holiday post couldn’t be more relatable.

The Lizzie McGuire star, 32, shared a selfie of herself and fiancé Matthew Koma along with her two kids, 7½-year-old Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie, and 13-month-old Banks Violet, whom she shares with Koma.

In the adorable photo, the family of four shows off their big smiles for the camera, and little Banks appears to have something brown around her mouth — but it’s actually dirt.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING. Banks just ate dirt,” the mother of two wrote alongside the festive selfie.

This isn’t the first time Duff has shared Banks’ messy adventures.

Earlier this year, the Younger star declared that little Banks “loves germs” while sharing a video of her child crawling around and putting her hands in everything.

“You just put your hand in dirt and now you just put your dirt hand in my green juice!” Duff said in a clip with a laugh at her daughter’s antics.

“Second babies love germs,” the mom of two wrote along with another video of Banks splashing around in their dog’s water bowl.

But if there’s anyone that will help keep an eye on her venturesome daughter, it’s Banks’ big brother Luca.

“He doesn’t want her to ever fall off the couch … sometimes I’m like, ‘I swear I’m a good mom,’” Duff told PEOPLE earlier this month at the Happy Little Camper + Veeda launch party held at her Beverly Hills home. “He’s like, ‘Well, you need to watch her.'”

“I’m like, ‘She’s gonna fall down. She’s got to learn not to go near that’ or whatever. I sat him down once and said, ‘Hey, you survived and I was your mom, so I swear she’s going to be okay,'” the actress added of her son’s sweet concern.

However, there is one germy thing Luca won’t do. “He will not change the diaper,” Duff said, adding, “But he’s very helpful and he’s just on top of her.”

Also on Thursday, Duff shared some more glimpses into her family’s Turkey Day celebrations, including Luca and Banks — who by that point was down to her diaper — playing with some other kids in the kitchen, and a sweet video with Koma.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Duff said in the clip, while Koma rested his head on her shoulder.

The star is currently filming the Lizzie McGuire reboot for Disney+, something that earned her some “cool mom” points with Luca.

“I recently started talking to him about Lizzie McGuire and showing little clips on YouTube,” she told PEOPLE back in August. “I think he’s pretty fascinated to see me so young, not looking the same, but obviously he knows that’s his mom.”

“I think that he thinks I’m cool now, which is awesome,” she added. “I’ll take that for as long as I can have it!”