Hilary Duff Thanks Husband Matthew Koma for All His 'Love and Weirdness' as a Dad on Father's Day

Hilary Duff is feeling grateful to have husband Matthew Koma as her partner in parenting.

The Younger star, 34, paid tribute to Koma, 35, on Father's Day over the weekend, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside some sweet photos of Koma and their kids. The couple shares daughters Mae, 14 months, and Banks, 3, and Duff is also mom to son Luca, 10, from a previous relationship

"Thanks for also making me a girl mom @matthewkoma you are the most supportive/understanding/funny/willing/kind/ father and bonus dad there is. There's no way in hell I could do this without you," Duff begins her lengthy caption. "I love the way you look at our kids in amazement with every little or big thing they do, I love how you pedal as fast as you can to make it home by 6 every night, I love how you wouldn't change some of our toughest days with these creatures."

"You grocery shop like the best wife…you pack a mean lunch .. you do a great top knot …. You can still keep up with Luca in soccer … you are a GREAT assistant when the kids put you in the corner and just want me 🥺😂 ," she continues. "The fact that you hopped out of a car that was in bumper to bumper and ran a mile and a half up hill through traffic at JFK to make a flight last night after playing a show in Philly, sums up what you do for us."

"You're never not trying. I have so much peace knowing we are and always will be top of mind for you. Thank you for being the calm, sensitive one. Thank you for all of your love and weirdness," she adds. "You do it for me babe #HotDadFathersDay mmmm mmm mmm 🖤 in ten years on this day we sleep….. as much as we want."

"Tears through the prozac," Koma teased in the comments.

Earlier this month, Duff celebrated Koma's birthday with another sweet post on Instagram.