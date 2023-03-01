Hilary Duff Reveals She Had Taco Bell for the First Time Ever During Her Third Pregnancy

Hilary Duff is sharing a very memorable craving she had during her last pregnancy.

The How I Met Your Father actress, 35, appeared on this week's episode of Dear Media's Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck and Ben Soffer. The three were talking about her appreciation for McDonald's quarter pounder when she noted a unique pregnancy craving she had when expecting daughter Mae, who turns 2 this month.

"When I was pregnant with my last child, it was the first time I ever had Taco Bell," she shared.

The surprised hosts asked how it was possible she'd never tried the fast food chain before.

"We weren't like a Taco Bell family," she shared. "I feel like your family kind of dictates what fast food you go to."

The Lizzie McGuire alum, 35, continued, "I ate it alone in my car, and I pulled over to enjoy it. It was one of my most memorable days."

In addition to Mae, Duff shares daughter Banks Violet, 4, with husband Matthew Koma. She is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 10, with ex Mike Comrie.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Duff talked about how although she "always knew" she was "meant to be a mom," it wasn't always an easy road. She noted that at one point she "had a two-year-old and was divorced," which kept her from bonding with a lot of her peers.

"It was hard cause I didn't have any friends that were having kids yet. But I just like figured it out and loved it. I love being a mom so much," she said.