Hilary Duff Reveals She Had Taco Bell for the First Time Ever During Her Third Pregnancy

Hilary Duff indulged in Taco Bell in an extra-special way during her third pregnancy, she revealed on the Good Guys podcast

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 03:07 PM
hilary duff
Hilary Duff. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hilary Duff is sharing a very memorable craving she had during her last pregnancy.

The How I Met Your Father actress, 35, appeared on this week's episode of Dear Media's Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck and Ben Soffer. The three were talking about her appreciation for McDonald's quarter pounder when she noted a unique pregnancy craving she had when expecting daughter Mae, who turns 2 this month.

"When I was pregnant with my last child, it was the first time I ever had Taco Bell," she shared.

The surprised hosts asked how it was possible she'd never tried the fast food chain before.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We weren't like a Taco Bell family," she shared. "I feel like your family kind of dictates what fast food you go to."

The Lizzie McGuire alum, 35, continued, "I ate it alone in my car, and I pulled over to enjoy it. It was one of my most memorable days."

In addition to Mae, Duff shares daughter Banks Violet, 4, with husband Matthew Koma. She is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 10, with ex Mike Comrie.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Duff talked about how although she "always knew" she was "meant to be a mom," it wasn't always an easy road. She noted that at one point she "had a two-year-old and was divorced," which kept her from bonding with a lot of her peers.

"It was hard cause I didn't have any friends that were having kids yet. But I just like figured it out and loved it. I love being a mom so much," she said.

Related Articles
Serena Williams Family Photo
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Strike Sweet Pose with Olympia at Niece's Derby-Themed Wedding
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff 'Always' Knew She Wanted to Start Her Family Young: 'I Was Meant to Be a Mom'
Gwen Stefani Wishing her Son Apollo Happy 9th Birthday on Instagram
Gwen Stefani Wishes Son Apollo Happy 9th Birthday in Tribute with Blake Shelton: 'Love U So Much'
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Pic of Saint in Bed— Then Adds He ‘Punched’ Her In The Eye While Sleeping
Kim Kardashian Posts Cute Pic of Son Saint in Bed — And Adds He 'Punched' Her in the Eye While Asleep
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Baby Daughter Esti a Sandwich Kiss In Adorable New Video
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kiss Baby Daughter Esti on Both Cheeks in Adorable New Video
Kelly Kay maternity, Spencer Webb
Kelly Kay Poses in Nude Maternity Photos Before Welcoming Son with Late Football Star Spencer Webb
Carrie Underwood Shares Photo of Son Isaiah's 'Dude Perfect' Cake as Family Celebrates His 8th Birthday
Carrie Underwood Shares Photo of Son Isaiah's 'Dude Perfect' Birthday Cake: 'Can't Believe He's 8'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNrLBRLpQV/. Eva Longoria Baston/Instagram; MARBELLA, SPAIN - JULY 22: Actress Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Baston are seen on July 22, 2022 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Daniel Perez/GC Images)
Eva Longoria Hugs Son Santiago, 4, as She Gets Glam in Rare Photo: 'Bond Like No Other'
Tamron Hall TODAY
Tamron Hall on Why She's Open About Having a Live-In Nanny: 'It's Impossible to Do It Without Her'
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox Says Having Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 'Meant the World'
DJ Khaled Poses with Wife Nicole and Sons Aalam and Asahd at The Jennifer Hudson
DJ Khaled Shares How Appreciation for His Wife and Sons 'Dealing with Me' Brought Him to Tears
Angelique Kerber attends the 27th Leipzig Opera Ball (Leipziger Opernball) at Oper Leipzig on September 24, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany.
Tennis Pro Angelique Kerber Welcomes First Baby: 'Most Beautiful and Overwhelming Experience'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLyeXgsON0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D keke Verified Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Baby Boy Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGPbAUaee0o. Gwendlyn Brown/Youtube
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Gets Emotional as She Talks Bond Between Dad Kody and Robyn's Kids
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox Poses with Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony — See the Photo!
Nick Jonas Gives Daughter Malti a Backstage Tour Ahead of Performing with Jonas Brothers
See the Sweet Moment Nick Jonas Gives Daughter Malti a Backstage Tour Ahead of Performing