Hilary Duff Struggles with Her Son's Homework: 'I Stopped Going to Real School in 3rd Grade'

Hilary Duff is feeling the pressure of her son Luca‘s school work.

Like most parents, the mom of two finds herself helping her 7-year-old with his second-grade homework. However, Duff’s upbringing as a child actor left her with an unconventional school system that made helping him a bit harder.

“This guy with his spirit and kindness,” the Lizzie McGuire star shared on Instagram alongside a selfie of the pair doing Luca’s homework. “Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed… “

Duff, who began her acting career at a young age, was homeschooled from age 8.

“I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year!” she admitted to her fans. “Although Singapore math is the s—….also learned a lot about tick birds this week. #rhinosbegrateful”

After breaking into the industry with her role in the 1998 Halloween family classic, Casper Meets Wendy, Duff went on to star in her own television series, Lizzie McGuire.

The 32-year-old recently revealed she would be reprising her role in an upcoming revival, and said it gained her some points in the “cool mom” category with her son.

“I recently started talking to him about Lizzie McGuire and showing little clips on YouTube,” she told PEOPLE at D23 Expo in August. “I think he’s pretty fascinated to see me so young, not looking the same, but obviously he knows that’s his mom.”

Duff added, “I think that he thinks I’m cool now, which is awesome. I’ll take that for as long as I can have it!”

The original series ran from 2001-04 and followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings. The show was later made into the film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, where Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy, following her eighth-grade graduation and got mistaken for an international pop star.

Last month, Duff finally shared the movie with her kids, Luca and 11-month-old daughter Banks. The upcoming reboot will follow Lizzie as a 30-year-old who works as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the announcement, Duff said she felt like it was “the right time” for the show to come back, considering the parallel stages of life Lizzie and the show’s loyal fans would now be in.

“The conversations have gone on for a couple of years and the timing just didn’t seem right and now Lizzie is turning 30,” she shared. “For me, she was everybody’s best friend and she was there for us … entering your 30s is a really big deal.”