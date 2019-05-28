Hilary Duff Spends Cozy Memorial Day in Matching Onesies with Her Family

Hilary Duff spent this Memorial Day weekend cozied up in onesies with loved ones, as the Younger actress and her fiancé Matthew Koma showed off their family in an adorable Instagram post on Monday.

Duff and Koma welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair on Oct. 25, and baby Banks wore matching unicorn onesies with mom as Duff’s fiancé and son Luca wore dinosaur onesies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Using emojis, Duff wrote “2 dinosaurs + 2 unicorns = tornado.”

Parts of Duff and Koma’s Memorial Day weekend was also captured on the musician’s Instagram story, with Banks dressed up in a pink bonnet and purple suit.

The happy parents got engaged on May 9, six months after Banks’ birth. The 31-year-old was first linked to Koma back in early 2017, but the two broke things off a few months later in March of that year.

Hilary Duff Instagram

RELATED: New Mom, New Look! Hilary Duff Goes ‘Icy’ Platinum Blonde a Month After Giving Birth

By September 2017, however, Duff began hinting on social media that the two had gotten back together.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Plants Kiss on Matthew Koma’s Cheek on Sushi Date Night After Getting Back Together

Luca’s father is Duff’s ex-husband, retired professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie. The two split back in 2016.

Duff gave birth to daughter Banks at home in a water birth, revealing on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy that she was in labor “for a really long time” before it was time to start pushing.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Opens Up About Her Home Water Birth with Daughter Banks: ‘It Was, Like, Five Pushes’

“This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” Duff gushed on Instagram after Banks was born in October. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”