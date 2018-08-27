Hilary Duff Reveals Son Luca Is 'on the Fence' About His Baby Sister on the Way

Hilary Duff is “so excited” to welcome her second child, but her son Luca isn’t exactly sure if he’s ready to be a big brother.

“He’s on the fence, but I think that everything will be fine when she arrives,” the 30-year-old actress explained on the Today show Monday when she talked about her 6-year-old son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

As Luca warms up to the idea that he will soon have a baby sister, Duff is looking forward to the end of summer break.

“I’m ready for school to start I think like every other mom,” the Younger star explained on Today. “I’m looking for a little more structure right now.”

Duff first announced she’s expecting with boyfriend Matthew Koma in June.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!” Duff captioned a photo of Koma, 31, sweetly kissing her on the cheek as she showed off a tiny bump.

Since announcing, Duff admitted this pregnancy is a lot harder than her first.

In July, Duff shared another photo of her growing bump writing, “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard.”

“Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special,” she said.

“Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on… sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” Duff added.

Although Duff is having a tough time, she’s managed to keep her maternity style pretty chic. Last week, she shared a photo of herself cradling her belly in a white, lace night gown.

Also recently, the Lizzie McGuire alum implored her baby on the way to finish growing inside of her as soon as possible.

“Babbbby! Hurry it on up damnit,” she cheekily captioned an Instagram Story image of herself showing off her growing bump on Aug. 16.