King of the Lake! Watch Hilary Duff's 5-Year-Old Son Luca Wave and Blow a Kiss - While Water Tubing

Hilary Duff's son Luca is only 5 but he's already a master of the water, judging from a video the actress and singer posted to Instagram Tuesday

Luca Cruz knows how to cruise!

The 5-year-old son of Younger star Hilary Duff looked like an old pro out on the water in a video his mom posted to Instagram Tuesday, holding onto a cord and balancing on an inner tube as a boat pulls him along.

Perhaps the best part of the sweet clip? The moment Luca shows off his one-handed skills to wave at Duff, 29, and blow her an adorable kiss.

Duff and Luca, whom the musician and actress shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, have been making the most out of summer.

Judging by Duff’s recent Instagram posts, the twosome caught some major rays out in Malibu late last week, and jetted off somewhere together shortly after.

“Losing track of days. Collecting mosquito bites,” the “Come Clean” singer captioned a Wednesday black-and-white snap of herself and her only child hanging out on a dock by the water.

The Lizzie McGuire alum chatted with PEOPLE recently about her life as a parent, saying of the simple advice she’d give any new mom, “enjoy every moment.”

“Hunker down and [don’t] put too much pressure on yourself and really enjoy the days as they come,” she said. “Every baby is different and every style of parenting is different. You’ve gotta just find out what works for you and feel confident with that. It’s such an amazing adventure to go on and such a miracle.”