Hilary Duff Shouts Out Working Parents as She's Stuck on Set While Daughter Mae Is Sick

The mom of three was working on set but wished she could be comforting her 16-month-old

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022 02:17 PM
Hilary Duff
Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff was having a hard day on set knowing her child was sick at home.

The How I Met Your Father actress, 34, explained in a video on her Instagram Stories that she was having a tough time being at work knowing her youngest daughter, Mae James, was home with hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) The highly contagious virus presents as sores in the mouth and rashes on the hands and feet.

"None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot, mouth, so I've never seen it before and that looks awful," she shared, adding, "and I haven't been able to be with her all day because I'm at work."

"I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don't feel natural, and it kind of goes against everything in your body to not be with them in times like that."

Duff said she was feeling sorry for herself before praising other parents for doing their best. "You're doing a good job, just like I know I'm doing a good job in working hard for my family."

Still, she worried for her 16-month-old, adding, "But poor little baby! All of this feels so weird, to not be with her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilary Duff and Mae
Hilary Duff Instagram

The Lizzie McGuire alum shares Mae and daughter Banks Violet, 3, with husband Matthew Koma, 35. She's also mom to son Luca Cruz, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In March, the family celebrated Mae's first birthday. The Younger star shared a heartwarming post on Instagram featuring some adorable pictures from the little girl's party.

"Happy ONE Mae Mae - This family loves you so much! What a fun/crazy/tiring year it has been! I truly enjoy you being my little barnacle…. your face, with those big eyes just amaze me …. It's especially cute and you know it!!" wrote Duff.

"Only a matter of time until you will be keeping up with your sibs little darling and I am one grateful mama to bare witness to it all," she added. "Happy birthday cake monster. I love you ♥️"

In January, Duff made fans laugh when she compared Mae's hair to that of the famous doll owned by Angelica Pickles on Rugrats. The actress shared side-by-side shots of the pair's similar styles on Instagram.

"Long live Angelica's doll Cynthia .. that cut was savage. Angelica, you and your doll always scared me buuut you WERE queen 🙌🏼," Duff captioned the post.

Related Articles
Hilary Duff Mae birthday
Hilary Duff Celebrates Daughter Mae's First Birthday — See the Adorable 'Cake Monster' in Action!
hilary duff
Hilary Duff Gives Daughter Mae a Cynthia from 'Rugrats' -Inspired Hairstyle: 'That Cut Was Savage'
meghan king
Meghan King Says All Three Kids Have Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease: 'Disneyland Is Canceled'
hilary duff
Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor Enjoy Mom Weekend Getaway: 'So Grateful'
Hilary Duff posts about partner Matthew Koma on Instagram
Hilary Duff Thanks Husband Matthew Koma for All His 'Love and Weirdness' as a Dad on Father's Day
hilary duff and son luca
Hilary Duff and Son Luca, 9, Had the 'Best Time' at Justin Bieber Concert — Watch Them Sing!
Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party - Red Carpet
Hilary Duff Teased By Husband Matthew Koma After She Thinks She Sees Her Ex-Boyfriend at Dinner
Hilary Duff and Dave Grohl chat with James on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
Hilary Duff Jokes About Her Daughter's Obsession with Her Old Music: 'Now I Have to Bump It'
hilary duff
Hilary Duff Says Daughter Banks, 3, Makes Her Play Her Own Music in the Car: 'So Embarrassing'
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Fans Are Convinced She Revealed She's Pregnant on Instagram – Matthew Koma Responds
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Cleans 'Pack Rat' Husband Matthew Koma's Closet While He Travels: 'This Is Hideous!'
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Family Photos with Children Mae, Banks and Luca from Halloween Weekend
Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff and Husband Matthew Koma Enjoy 'Date Night' with Her Ex Joel Madden and Nicole Richie
hilary duff
Hilary Duff Gets a Birthday Surprise from 'How I Met Your Father' Costars on Set
hilary duff
Hilary Duff Pierces 7-Month-Old Daughter's Ears, Says Internet May Call Her a 'Child Abuser'
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Teases Husband Matthew Koma's Loving Tribute Is 'Bound to Get Him Baby Number 4'