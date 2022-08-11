Hilary Duff Shouts Out Working Parents as She's Stuck on Set While Daughter Mae Is Sick

Hilary Duff was having a hard day on set knowing her child was sick at home.

The How I Met Your Father actress, 34, explained in a video on her Instagram Stories that she was having a tough time being at work knowing her youngest daughter, Mae James, was home with hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) The highly contagious virus presents as sores in the mouth and rashes on the hands and feet.

"None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot, mouth, so I've never seen it before and that looks awful," she shared, adding, "and I haven't been able to be with her all day because I'm at work."

"I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don't feel natural, and it kind of goes against everything in your body to not be with them in times like that."

Duff said she was feeling sorry for herself before praising other parents for doing their best. "You're doing a good job, just like I know I'm doing a good job in working hard for my family."

Still, she worried for her 16-month-old, adding, "But poor little baby! All of this feels so weird, to not be with her."

The Lizzie McGuire alum shares Mae and daughter Banks Violet, 3, with husband Matthew Koma, 35. She's also mom to son Luca Cruz, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In March, the family celebrated Mae's first birthday. The Younger star shared a heartwarming post on Instagram featuring some adorable pictures from the little girl's party.

"Happy ONE Mae Mae - This family loves you so much! What a fun/crazy/tiring year it has been! I truly enjoy you being my little barnacle…. your face, with those big eyes just amaze me …. It's especially cute and you know it!!" wrote Duff.

"Only a matter of time until you will be keeping up with your sibs little darling and I am one grateful mama to bare witness to it all," she added. "Happy birthday cake monster. I love you ♥️"

In January, Duff made fans laugh when she compared Mae's hair to that of the famous doll owned by Angelica Pickles on Rugrats. The actress shared side-by-side shots of the pair's similar styles on Instagram.

"Long live Angelica's doll Cynthia .. that cut was savage. Angelica, you and your doll always scared me buuut you WERE queen 🙌🏼," Duff captioned the post.