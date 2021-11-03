Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Family Photos with Children Mae, Banks and Luca from Halloween Weekend

Hilary Duff is one busy mama!

The Younger star, who welcomed 7-month-old daughter Mae James in March, shared a collection of sweet family snapshots from over the Halloween weekend on Tuesday.

"Weekend drop," Duff, 34, captioned the photos.

In the first snap, the mom of three — who shares daughters Mae and Banks Violet, 3, with husband Matthew Koma, 34, and son Luca Cruz, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie — donned a pair of beige cat ears. She planted a kiss on Banks, who had a nose and whiskers painted on her face.

The Lizzie McGuire alum also shared a photo of herself with her hands full, posing for a candid shot with all three of her children.

Duff and her kids appeared to be at a farmers' market, with Mae strapped to her chest in a baby carrier, while the actress held onto Banks. Luca looked away from the camera as the proud mom stared lovingly at her son.

The "Come Clean" singer's photo drop also included a slew of Halloween-themed pictures, with Luca seemingly dressed Naruto from the Japanese manga series, Banks as a butterfly, and Mae as a cow.

Fans were also treated to a short video snippet of Koma in a wizard costume, complete with a cape, grey wig and magical wand, as he walked through a neighborhood with Mae in his arms.

Duff and Koma will celebrate two years since tying the knot next month.

In late August, the singer-songwriter celebrated his wife with a loving tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of Duff cradling daughter Mae, he wrote, "One of my favorite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted , and why the f--- are you taking my photo."

"She started her new show this week and it's so rad watching her kick into that mode," he added, referencing Duff's upcoming role on How I Met Your Father.

"It's easy to forget when she's nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do," he continued. "A really f------ cool magic trick. This show is gonna be epic."

"Also, to keep her grounded - her subway order below," he quipped, adding: "White bread. Turkey. Mayo. Lettuce. Pickle. Olive. Salt pepper. White cheese. Oil and vinegar. Tomato. Not toasted."