Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Family Photo on Thanksgiving After Completing Coronavirus Quarantine

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma snapped a selfie with their kids at a park overlooking the New York City skyline

Hilary Duff is feeling grateful for her family — and for almost being done with 2020!

On Friday, the pregnant mom of two posted a selfie on Instagram of her family out for some fresh air over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In the sweet photo, Duff, her husband Matthew Koma, their daughter Banks Violet, 2, and son Luca Cruz, 8, whom Duff shares with ex-husband, Mike Comrie, huddled together on the walkway of Domino Park in Brooklyn.

Duff, 33, is holding Banks and giving her a kiss on the cheek while Luca stands next to Koma and flashes a big smile. The family also sported face masks for the outing but pulled them down to smile for the picture.

"Happy Thanksgiving!" she captioned the picture. "1 or 2 celebrations away from getting out of 2020 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️."

The family outing comes nearly a week after Duff revealed she was "exposed" to the novel coronavirus.

The actress told fans on her Instagram Stories last Saturday that she had been quarantining. "Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 Fml," Duff wrote along with her selfie.

The star has been filming the seventh season of her hit TV series Younger in New York.

Production on season 7 of Younger was scheduled to shoot in New York City in early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic suspended all production. The cast shared on their social media accounts that they began filming in October.

Amid the pandemic, Duff and Koma announced the news of their second pregnancy on Oct. 24. "We are growing!!! Mostly me," Duff captioned her post.

Duff and Koma, who tied the knot last year in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony, welcomed their first child together in October 2018.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” the actress wrote alongside a portrait of herself cradling her newborn.