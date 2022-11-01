Hilary Duff Shares Photos of Her Kids Dressed Up as Cute Little Animals on Halloween

Hilary Duff is mom to son Luca, 10, and daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on November 1, 2022 06:48 AM
Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff is celebrating Halloween with her little ones!

On Monday, the Younger star, 35, shared a series of cute images of daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months, dressed up in cute onesie costumes for the spooky holiday.

Mae appeared in all three of Duff's Instagram Stories, rocking a brown and white zebra onesie, complete with a fuzzy hood bearing two eyes, ears, and a nose.

Yet it wasn't all smiles for the spooky season: In the first Halloween story, Mae appeared to be on the verge of tears as she reached for mom, with different kinds and colors of balls and mats in the background. On top of the photo, Duff wrote, "Hates the ball jail."

Duff's second Halloween Instagram Story included both Mae and Banks playing with Play-Doh, with Banks rocking a cute sleeveless leopard print onesie and being very focused on the task at hand.

This was followed by images of Mae bouncing adorably on a trampoline in a third Halloween-themed post until she gets tired and just lays out flat.

Duff's son Luca Cruz, 10, didn't appear in any of the social media posts.

Earlier this month, Duff and husband Matthew Koma, 35, celebrated daughter Banks' 4th birthday by taking her to a Harry Styles concert.

"I'm so excited to go to Harry Styles right now," Banks declared in a clip on her mother's Instagram account. "Are we going to Harry Styles?"

Koma later shared an Instagram post celebrating Banks and the pure awe she experienced watching Styles perform.

"Harry 4th Birthday Banks Bair. May you always sing with the most engaged and concerned look on your face," Koma wrote. "Love you more than you'll grow up to love Dawes."

The rocker dad later shared more photos of his little girl on his Instagram Story. In one photo of Banks making a silly face wearing a black beanie, rose-printed white pants, and a white T-shirt, Koma wrote, "Thank you for the best 4 years of my life," tagging Duff in the post.

