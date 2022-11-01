Celebrity Parents Hilary Duff Shares Photos of Her Kids Dressed Up as Cute Little Animals on Halloween Hilary Duff is mom to son Luca, 10, and daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 06:48 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram Hilary Duff is celebrating Halloween with her little ones! On Monday, the Younger star, 35, shared a series of cute images of daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months, dressed up in cute onesie costumes for the spooky holiday. Mae appeared in all three of Duff's Instagram Stories, rocking a brown and white zebra onesie, complete with a fuzzy hood bearing two eyes, ears, and a nose. Yet it wasn't all smiles for the spooky season: In the first Halloween story, Mae appeared to be on the verge of tears as she reached for mom, with different kinds and colors of balls and mats in the background. On top of the photo, Duff wrote, "Hates the ball jail." Hilary Duff kids on Halloween. Hilary Duff/Instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Duff's second Halloween Instagram Story included both Mae and Banks playing with Play-Doh, with Banks rocking a cute sleeveless leopard print onesie and being very focused on the task at hand. This was followed by images of Mae bouncing adorably on a trampoline in a third Halloween-themed post until she gets tired and just lays out flat. Duff's son Luca Cruz, 10, didn't appear in any of the social media posts. Hilary Duff kids on Halloween. Hilary Duff/Instagram Hilary Duff's Daughter Celebrates Her 4th Birthday at Harry Styles Concert — See the Cute Video! Earlier this month, Duff and husband Matthew Koma, 35, celebrated daughter Banks' 4th birthday by taking her to a Harry Styles concert. "I'm so excited to go to Harry Styles right now," Banks declared in a clip on her mother's Instagram account. "Are we going to Harry Styles?" Koma later shared an Instagram post celebrating Banks and the pure awe she experienced watching Styles perform. Hilary Duff Celebrates Pregnant Mandy Moore Before She Welcomes Baby No. 2 — See the Photos! "Harry 4th Birthday Banks Bair. May you always sing with the most engaged and concerned look on your face," Koma wrote. "Love you more than you'll grow up to love Dawes." The rocker dad later shared more photos of his little girl on his Instagram Story. In one photo of Banks making a silly face wearing a black beanie, rose-printed white pants, and a white T-shirt, Koma wrote, "Thank you for the best 4 years of my life," tagging Duff in the post.