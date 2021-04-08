Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Photo of '2 Weeks Young' Baby Daughter Mae

Hilary Duff is loving life as a mother of three!

On Wednesday, the Younger star, 33, shared a cute photo of her baby daughter Mae James Bair to mark her second week with the newborn.

"Little goo is 2 weeks old today!" she wrote alongside a picture of little Mae swaddled in a blanket. Duff also reposted the shot on her Instagram Stories, calling the infant "two weeks young" in the caption.

In addition, the actress gave fans a glimpse into mom life by posting a picture of herself on the phone with Mae asleep on her chest.

"new office..." she captioned the selfie.

Hilary Duff Image zoom Credit: Hilary Duff/instagram

Duff welcomed Mae with husband Matthew Koma on March 24.

The baby girl joins big sister Banks Violet, 2, and brother Luca Cruz, 9.

Duff subtly announced the arrival of her third child on March 26 by posting a picture of Banks sitting in a bathtub with the caption: "I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

Hilary Duff Image zoom Credit: Hilary Duff/instagram

The Lizzie McGuire alum then shared more details about Mae alongside a family photo taken shortly after the baby's birth.

The shot appeared to show Duff at home in a tub surrounded by Koma, 33, and her children.

"Mae James Bair - We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Duff captioned the shot.

"Mae mae," she added on her Instagram Stories, posting another sweet photo of her newborn. Duff also shared a photo of Koma giving her a kiss on the cheek, lovingly calling him a "girl dad."

Duff opened up to PEOPLE last December about why she chose to keep her baby's sex unknown until the child's arrival.