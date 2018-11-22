Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photo of Her Son Cradling His 4-Week-Old Baby Sister on Thanksgiving

Hilary Duff is celebrating her first Thanksgiving as a mother of two.

The Younger actress marked the special holiday day and 4 weeks since she boyfriend Matthew Koma and welcomed her daughter Banks Violet, by sharing a very sweet photo of her newborn and her son Luca Cruz.

In the photo, her 6-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, holds his baby sister lovingly to his chest.

“4 weeks since our special gift arrived! These two are my greatest joy. #gratefulEVERYDAY,” Hilary captioned the sweet Instagram post on Thursday.

Hilary and her boyfriend welcomed their first child together on Oct. 25, according to the birth announcement posted to their respective Instagram accounts.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Hilary wrote along with a portrait of herself cradling their baby girl with Koma.

The proud new dad also shared the exciting news, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

Of course, while her children are blessings, having a newborn and a 6-year-old can be tough. Luckily, Hilary has her sister Haylie – who is also a mom of two – there to ‘support’ her.

Haylie says they both have each other’s backs when it comes to motherhood but, sometimes they just need each other to be a good listening ear.

“We always tend to say kind of the same thing: You get advice from everyone, so sometimes from your sister, you don’t want the advice,” Haylie, 33, tells Fox News. “You just want to vent about something or you want for someone to just listen to you, and not have the right answer, but to just kind of commiserate with, ‘Yeah. I don’t know what to do either.'”

“So I don’t know if I’m really giving her advice as much as I am just trying to be there for her and support her,” the Real Girl’s Kitchen food blogger admits. “She does the same for me. It’s what sisters are good at.”

The proud mamas, who were pregnant at the same time, welcomed daughters less than five months apart. (Haylie is mom to daughter Ryan Ava Erhard, 3½ and Lulu Gray, 6 months.) And after finding out her baby’s sex, Haylie was longing for another girl because of the special bond she shares with Hilary, especially when it comes to parenting.

“It’s funny everybody is going to have a little bit of different point of views when it comes to parenting,” says the oldest Duff sister.

“I think just trying to not be judgmental of each other is the best thing you can do as a mom and as a sister,” she explains, admitting that it is “hard to sometimes keep your opinions to yourself, but it certainly makes for a better relationship when you can just be supportive and loving of each other’s decisions and ways of doing things.”

The sisters, who both love to cook, are looking forward to spending the Thanksgiving holiday together. As Haylie prepares to take the lead in the kitchen, she previously told PEOPLE she expects her sister to come in tow with the pies and desserts.

“We keep it really easy around my house, which I tend to love Thanksgiving for that reason,” Haylie continued to tell Fox News. “Most of the time everyone stays in their sweatpants and hoodies, and we cook all day, and we eat all day. It just tends to be an open door policy.”

“If you have friends that don’t have anywhere to go, they’re welcome to come and Thanksgiving really is my favorite holiday for that reason,” Haylie added, noting that the family also does a lot of “donating and giving back” during this time.

While holidays can be unpredictable, Haylie knows she’ll be making her favorite Maple Roasted Beets and Carrots recipe and that someone will bring up the year the Duff family didn’t have a turkey on the table.

“When we were little girls, our parents put our turkey out on our front porch to thaw out — we lived in Texas — and left it there for most of the day,” she previously told PEOPLE. “The neighbor’s dog got ahold of it and dragged it off, but it was the great mystery of our family that year. Everyone was like, ‘What happened to the turkey?'”