Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photo of All 3 of Her Smiling Kids Cuddling on the Couch Together

Sibling dog pile!

Hilary Duff shared a series of adorable photos of her kids on Instagram Monday, including a heartwarming picture of her three children snuggled up on the couch together. Duff is mom to daughters Mae James, 17 months, and daughter Banks Violet, 3, with husband Matthew Koma, 35, as well as son Luca Cruz, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In the sweet shot, the kids lie on top of one another in age order, beginning with Luca first on the couch, Banks resting on his back and little Mae on top of the sibling stack. Luca smiles for the camera while Banks has her eyes closed and Mae keeps a straight face.

"A weekend in Mae's life," Duff captioned the set, which also included several playtime pictures of Mae.

Last month, Duff opened up on her Instagram Stories about the difficulty of being at work while her daughter Mae was home with hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD).

"None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot, mouth, so I've never seen it before and that looks awful," she shared, adding, "and I haven't been able to be with her all day because I'm at work."

"I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don't feel natural, and it kind of goes against everything in your body to not be with them in times like that."

Duff said she was feeling sorry for herself before praising other parents for doing their best. "You're doing a good job, just like I know I'm doing a good job in working hard for my family."

Still, she worried for her youngest child, adding, "But poor little baby! All of this feels so weird, to not be with her."

In March, the family celebrated Mae's first birthday. The Younger star shared a heartwarming post on Instagram featuring some adorable pictures from the little girl's party.

"Happy ONE Mae Mae - This family loves you so much! What a fun/crazy/tiring year it has been! I truly enjoy you being my little barnacle…. your face, with those big eyes just amaze me …. It's especially cute and you know it!!" wrote Duff.

"Only a matter of time until you will be keeping up with your sibs little darling and I am one grateful mama to bare witness to it all," she added. "Happy birthday cake monster. I love you ♥️"