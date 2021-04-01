Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Mae to Mark Baby's First Week: 'We Love You So'

Hilary Duff is celebrating her first week with newborn daughter Mae James Bair.

On Wednesday, the Younger star, 33, shared an adorable photo of her baby girl to mark the occasion, writing on her Instagram, "Most people post this on the first day..... but you're a 3rd child Mae Mae .... soooo it's happening on the 7th..."

In the black-and-white photo, little Mae can be seen laying next to a sign with her details, including her full name and birthday.

According to the sign, the infant weighed 7.8 lbs. and measured 20 inches at time of birth.

"happy week earth side little bit!" Duff continued in the caption of her post. "We love you so...."

Hilary duff Image zoom Credit: Hilary duff/instagram

Duff welcomed Mae with husband Matthew Koma on March 24.

The baby girl joins big sister Banks Violet, 2, and brother Luca Cruz, 9.

Duff subtly announced the arrival of her third child on Friday by posting a picture of Banks sitting in a bathtub with the caption: "I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

The actress later shared more details about Mae alongside a family photo taken shortly after the baby's birth. The shot appeared to show Duff at home in a tub surrounded by Koma, 33, and her children.

Hilary Duff welcomes Mae James Bair Image zoom Hilary Duff and family | Credit: Lauren Guilford via Hilary Duff/Instagram

"Mae James Bair - We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Duff captioned the shot.

"Mae mae," she added on her Instagram Stories, posting another sweet photo of her newborn. Duff also shared a photo of Koma giving her a kiss on the cheek, lovingly calling him a "girl dad."

On Tuesday, Koma shared a picture of himself cradling his infant daughter in bed. "📷 mom," he captioned the sweet snap.

Duff opened up to PEOPLE last December about why she chose to keep her baby's sex unknown until the child's arrival.