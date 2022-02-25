Hilary Duff told James Corden her daughter rolls the windows down while the actress and singer's own "deep cuts" are playing

Hilary Duff Jokes About Her Daughter's Obsession with Her Old Music: 'Now I Have to Bump It'

Hilary Duff says her daughter can't get enough of her throwback hits.

The How I Met Your Father star, 34, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, where she shared her kids' thoughts on her music career.

Duff — who is mom to 10-month-old Mae and 3-year-old Banks with husband Matthew Koma, and 9-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie — told host James Corden her son is a fan of her most recent album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., which was released in 2015.

"So my son was around for my last album cycle, which was like five, six years ago already now. So he likes some songs off the record and appreciates it," Duff said.

While Luca likes her most current music, Duff said Banks is a fan of her early 2000s tracks.

"Someone played my daughter my old, like teeny-bopper music and now I have to bump it in my car at full volume," she explained. "And you know when your kids ask for something, like you are giving it to them or they won't stop. And so she's like, 'I want to hear this, I want to hear that, can I please, can I hear'… I'm like, 'Dua Lipa, can we do something a little more current?' "

Duff added that her daughter even rolls the window down while "deep Hilary Duff cuts" are playing in the car, joking to Corden, "It's horrific."

Still, Duff can appreciate her own artistry now and then: "Honestly, but then there's moment[s] where I'm like, this is a damn bop," she said.

In total, Duff has released five albums throughout her career. Along with Breathe In. Breathe Out., her discography includes: Santa Claus Lane (2002), Metamorphosis (2003), Hilary Duff (2004) and Dignity (2007).

Duff previously shared her daughter's love for her music while chatting with Cosmopolitan last month. At the time, Duff said Banks was also a fan of her recent album, much like her brother Luca.

"I can't get away from it because someone exposed my 3-year-old to it," she said of Breathe In. Breathe Out., and specifically her hit song "Sparks."

Duff added, "We get in the car, and I have to listen to my own music because my daughter's screaming, 'I want 'parks, I want 'parks.' "