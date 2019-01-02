Even celebrity parents aren’t immune to long nights awake with their little ones.

Hilary Duff, 31, revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that her 2-month-old daughter Banks Violet, whom she welcomed on Oct. 25 with her musician boyfriend Matthew Koma, is suffering from colic.

In her post, mother of two Duff — she also shares 6-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comrie — asked fellow parents who follow her on social media for advice.

“Calling all parents of colic babies…..this ends right?” the Disney Channel alum captioned a selfie in which she’s holding her daughter, dressed in a red patterned onesie, on her shoulder.

Colic affects up to 40 percent of babies, according to the National Institutes of Health. It’s defined as any healthy baby who, for some reason, cries for more than three hours a day for more than three days a week for more than three weeks. Its most common causes are a developing digestive and nervous system, gas, hormones and oversensitivity to noise and light, WebMD reports.

“Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer… nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps!” the actress continued. “We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments.”

To conclude, she quipped, “Oh and happy new year lol,” with three weary face emojis and a few hashtags: “#thankGforfilters #babyforsale !!! #anytakers??”

Duff alluded to Banks’ condition earlier this week when she posted another selfie in honor of her baby girl turning 2 months old. In the photo, the star sported sunglasses, jean shorts and a bandeau under an unbuttoned black shirt, which subtly showed off her post-pregnancy body.

“We two months in sister,” the “Come Clean” singer wrote in the caption. “Been a lot of sleepless nights and you sure do scream a lot. But you are worth every moment my little strugglebunny.”

In response, Koma, 31, quipped in the comments, “Love when you post messages to me” with the heart emoji.