Pregnant Hilary Duff Says She and Boyfriend Matthew Koma Will 'Crush It' as Parents

Hilary Duff took a moment to celebrate her pregnancy on Friday.

The 30-year-old Younger star shared a video on Instagram of herself smelling flowers while cradling her baby bump.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” Duff wrote.

“Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some tough long days but it sure is special.”

“Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol,” Duff joked.

“Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you. ❤️💖 ”

Duff, who is already mom to son Luca Cruz, 6, announced she’s expecting with boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31, back in June.

“Guess what guys! @mathewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!! 🤰🏼👶🏼🎀” Duff captioned a photo of Koma kissing her on the cheek as she reveals her growing belly.

Since her announcement, Duff has kept fans updated on her pregnancy.

In July, the actress admitted things are a lot harder this time around.

RELATED ARTICLE: Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bikini with Son Luca

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man… pregnancy is hard,” Duff captioned a photo of herself in a bikini.

“Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell also incredibly special.”

“Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on.. sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.”

“Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS! 🌈❤️💖🙌🏼✨” Duff added.