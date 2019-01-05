Hilary Duff Recreates Rachel McAdams' High-Fashion Breast Pump Shot: 'Am I Doing This Right?'

Being a mother isn’t always the most glamorous job.

While using a breast pump on Friday, Hilary Duff decided to try her hand at recreating a chic editorial shot of Rachel McAdams, which was recently taken for Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine and showed the Mean Girls alum, 40, in a similar pose.

However, there were a few key differences in the two images.

Although McAdams was seen wearing couture clothes in the photo shoot, the Younger star, 31, wore a button-down shirt with a casual jacket draped across her shoulders.

Additionally, while McAdams’ hair was slicked back, Duff’s appeared to be encased in a plastic shower cap.

“Am I doing this right?” Duff, who welcomed 2-month-old daughter Banks Violet in October, captioned the side-by-side images, including a silly tongue-sticking-out emoji.

Hilary Duff Hillary Duff/Instagram

McAdams — who recently welcomed a son with boyfriend Jamie Linden, 38 — participated in the photo shoot roughly six months postpartum, according to an Instagram post from the photographer, Claire Rothstein.

“A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture,” she wrote on social media in December, alongside the head-turning image. “We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about [whose] idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more.”

“I don’t even think [breastfeeding] needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great,” the photographer continued.

To conclude, she quipped, “Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s okay too.”

On Tuesday, Duff shared that her daughter is suffering from colic.

“Calling all parents of colic babies…this ends right?” the Disney Channel alum captioned a shot of herself holding her daughter, who was dressed in an adorable red onesie, on her shoulder.

Colic affects up to 40 percent of babies, according to the National Institutes of Health. It’s defined as any healthy baby who, for some reason, cries for more than three hours a day for more than three days a week for more than three weeks. Its most common causes are a developing digestive and nervous system, gas, hormones and oversensitivity to noise and light, according to WebMD.

Hilary Duff and daughter Hilary Duff/Instagram

“Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer… nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps!” continued the actress, who shares her daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31. “We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments.”

To conclude, she quipped, “Oh and happy new year lol,” with three weary face emojis and a few hashtags: “#thankGforfilters #babyforsale !!! #anytakers??”

Hilary Duff's children Hilary Duff Instagram

Duff — who also shares 6-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comri, 38 — alluded to Banks’ condition late last year, when she posted another selfie in honor of her baby girl turning 2 months old. In the photo, the star sported sunglasses, jean shorts and a bandeau under an unbuttoned black shirt, which subtly showed off her post-pregnancy body.

Hilary Duff and daughter Hilary Duff/Instagram

“We two months in sister,” the “Come Clean” singer wrote in the caption. “Been a lot of sleepless nights and you sure do scream a lot. But you are worth every moment my little strugglebunny.”

In response, Koma quipped in the comments, “Love when you post messages to me,” including the heart emoji.