Hilary Duff Recalls Delivering Daughter Mae with Blue Hair: 'I Thought I Was Having a Boy'

"I just had blue hair anyway, and I was like, I'm just gonna go with this 'cause I'm really feeling like a superhero and I'm cool with this blue hair," shared the How I Met Your Father actress

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 10, 2023 11:35 AM
Actress Hilary Duff attends the premiere of TV Land's "Younger" at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on March 31, 2015 in New York City.
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Hilary Duff is reflecting on the delivery of daughter Mae while rocking an unlikely hair color.

While appearing on Dear Media's Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, spoke about how she "delivered [her] last baby with blue hair [even though she] had a girl."

The star explained that she "for sure" thought she was having a boy, hence the blue hair.

"I just had blue hair anyway, and I was like, I'm just gonna go with this 'cause I'm really feeling like a superhero and I'm cool with this blue hair," Duff shared.

"But no, I thought I was having a boy for sure. And then I had another girl, it was like another vagina and I'm gonna have two teenage daughters."

In an Instagram post from February 2021, Duff revealed her new look, writing, "Well…. you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change. 🧜🏻‍♀️ and all I can say is @riawna and @nikkilee901 love me a lot. 1- for saying yes to another crazy change this late in my pregnancy (at least I didn't cut bangs!) and 2- it took all damn day! Love you guys the most ♥️"

She continued, "And I swear this doesn't mean I'm having a boy… My mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something! We still don't know who's occupying my apartment- but it's getting the eviction notice soon-ish 😛".

Duff shares Mae, 2, and older daughter Banks Violet, 4, with husband Matthew Koma, and son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

