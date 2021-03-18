Hilary Duff is also mom to son Luca Cruz, who turns 9 later this month, and daughter Banks Violet, 2

Pregnant Hilary Duff Predicts Baby on the Way Is a Boy, Says She's a 'Little Scared' If It's a Girl

Hilary Duff is betting on a baby boy!

The Younger actress, 33, shares on a new episode of Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin that she is predicting her third child, who's due any moment, will be another son. Duff is also mom to son Luca Cruz, who turns 9 later this month, and daughter Banks Violet, 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I know the blue hair seems like we do know, but we really don't," she jokes about her recent hair dye.

"I'm actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she's so great now, so I could see it," she adds. "But then I don't know, in my mind I'm like, 'Maybe she's my only little princess and she's going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.' "

"Either way, we're stoked and super excited," Duff says. "Everyone that's close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that's more of a stranger that's like, 'What are you having?' they're like, 'We call girl.' "

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Later in the interview, the Lizzie McGuire star clarifies that she doesn't have a "strong feeling" either way, boy or girl.

"Honestly, I'm just saying boy. I really don't have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time," she says. "I was like, 'I should know, it's inside my body. It's my baby, I should know.' "

She adds, "I don't know, and now I'm okay with just not knowing. But I think it's a boy."

Duff opened up to PEOPLE in December about preparing for her third child, explaining why this time around she decided to keep the baby on the way's sex unknown until their arrival.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she said at the time. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"