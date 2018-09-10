Hilary Duff Reveals She's a 'Little Over' Pregnancy and 'Ready' to Meet Her Baby Girl

Hilary Duff is coming clean about being ready for her pregnancy to be over.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE surrounding the launch of her second limited-edition Bold Capsule Collection with GlassesUSA.com, the 30-year-old Younger star got real about her second child on the way, and the balance she’s finding between pregnancy, work and parenting 6-year-old son Luca Cruz.

“Honestly, I feel really good and I am a little over it at this point where I am like, ‘Cool, I’m ready, when is it happening?’ ” says Duff, whose soon-to-arrive daughter is her first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

“But it is awesome to have another kid to focus on because you’re not constantly focusing on every little ache and pain you feel or anything that happens,” she explains. “I am not on Google right away like I was the first time around. I know what is going on.”

Duff, who shares her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, admits it’s “hard to feel like I am there enough for Luca in everything he has going on at school” when attempting to balance her work and home life.

“If it is a school play and I am in New York, [I’m] flying home almost every weekend to make his soccer games and then flying back to New York to make sure I am prepared,” she reveals.

“This year I was newly pregnant, so you just do it,” Duff continues. “I think this is my life and I am lucky to have lots of opportunities and lots of people that are sensitive to what my priorities are in my life, which is obviously my kid. They help make that schedule happen for me.”

“I am lucky to have the opportunities to do so many different things because I have been working for such a long time that I don’t think I could just strictly be a mom,” adds the former Lizzie McGuire star. “I really need that other outlet.”