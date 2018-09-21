Pooch Smooch! Pregnant Hilary Duff Kisses Her Dog on the Mouth While Dismissing 'Mean Comments'

After her son, her daughter on the way, friends, family and boyfriend Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff still has plenty of love to go around.

The pregnant singer and Younger actress bestowed a bevy of sweet smooches on her dog Izzy recently, sharing a video of the bonding moment to her Instagram account Thursday.

The golden retriever sits patiently in the clip as Duff, 30, plants kiss after kiss on the dog’s mouth, while another of the star’s pups looks on.

“If you don’t like dog kisses DONT watch this video! Also leave mean comments in your head TY ✌🏻💋🐶,” the mom-to-be captioned the footage.

Despite Duff’s request for criticism to be kept to themselves, many fans commented on the nature of the video with one even warning her against the practice for the sake of her baby on the way.

“I almost lost my newborn daughter to sepsis thanks to doggy kisses,” she wrote. “Wish someone had told me it was dangerous for my unborn child.”

Many more supportive fans chimed in, like one who said, “After people scrutinized her for kissing her baby boy on the mouth at Disneyland, I get why she put the PSA.”

The latter fan is referring to a 2016 photo where Duff and son Luca Cruz, now 6½, shared a smooch while posing outside the “It’s a Small World” attraction at Disneyland.

“I’ve seen stuff on the internet a couple years back when we were at Disneyland and I posted a picture of Luca and I kissing on the lips,” she recalled in a recent interview for InStyle. “People were like, ‘That’s disgusting.’ “

She continued of her only child with ex Mike Comrie, “First of all, he was 3. Kiss your kids, and anyone who doesn’t like it can hit unfollow. Not interested in what you have to say.”