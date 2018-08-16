Hilary Duff can’t wait to be a mommy of two!

While enjoying some quiet time on Thursday, the Younger star, 30, implored her baby on the way to finish growing inside of her as soon as possible.

“Babbbby! Hurry it on up damnit,” she cheekily captioned an Instagram Story image of herself showing off her growing bump.

In the photo, the actress — who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma — was wearing a pair of gray sweatpants and a matching tank top, which she lifted up to expose her full belly.

Duff is also a proud mama to 6-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff went on to share a photo of her fresh nail art on Thursday, with a caption showing her gratitude for the small pampering session.

“These pretty babies boosted this pregnant lady in a big way,” she wrote alongside an image of her new nails, which were covered with cute little designs.

Opening up about the crazy lengths her boyfriend had to go in order to fulfill her pregnancy cravings, Duff revealed Tuesday night that he had to go to six different stores to find her Good & Plenty candy.

“Good & Plenty — not [to be confused with] Mike and Ikes,” said Koma, 31, in a video while holding up two boxes of the licorice candy.

“Mike and Ikes suck,” replied Duff, adding with a laugh, “Babe. I’m sorry.”

Since announcing the couple are expecting a “little princess” in June, Duff has kept fans updated on her pregnancy — and even admitted in July that things are a lot harder this time around.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man … pregnancy is hard,” Duff captioned a photo of herself in a bikini.

“Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless,” she wrote, adding that “this journey is hard as hell also incredibly special.”

“Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on.. sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” Duff added.