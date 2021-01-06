Pregnant Hilary Duff Showcases Baby Bump While Asking Fans to Guess the Sex: '11 Weeks to Go!'

Hilary Duff is counting down the weeks to baby No. 3!

The Younger actress, who is currently expecting her third child, shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing off her baby bump from the side while writing, "11 weeks to go!" Duff also surveyed her followers to vote whether she'll be having a boy or a girl — adding that "I don't have a feeling about it" at the moment.

Prior to that update, Duff shared a selfie on Tuesday, encouraging herself to "go work out, go work out" while lounging at home.

Duff — who is already mom to daughter Banks Violet, 2, and son Luca Cruz, 8 — opened up to PEOPLE last month about preparing for her third child, explaining why this time around she decided to keep the baby's sex unknown until their arrival.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she said. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

"It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us," Duff adds. "Luca is falling under the annoyed category!" (He's hoping for a boy, she says, "so he can share all his old toys.")

"I'm not one of those women who loves being pregnant by any means, but I appreciate what my body's doing for me and our family," Duff said. "So any given day, it varies between me missing my body that I get to put really cute clothes on, or feeling at peace that this is probably the last time that I'm going to be pregnant and trying to enjoy how sweet this time can be."

Duff said she's grateful for the quality time she's gotten to spend this time around, with a partner, husband Matthew Koma, who has helped make it all easier.