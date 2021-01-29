Pregnant Hilary Duff Shares 3D Ultrasound of Her Baby on the Way: 'Waiting Patiently to Meet You'

Hilary Duff is one step closer to meeting baby No. 3.

On Friday, the Younger star, 33, gave fans a glimpse of her little one on the way, sharing a 3D ultrasound on her Instagram Stories.

"Waiting patiently to meet you new 🐻," she captioned the post.

This will be the third child for Duff, who is already mom to daughter Banks Violet, 2, and son Luca Cruz, 8.

Last month, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about why she and husband Matthew Koma have chosen to keep their baby's sex unknown until the child's arrival this time around.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she said. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

"It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us," Duff explained. "Luca is falling under the annoyed category!"

According to Duff, her eldest child — whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie — is hoping for a boy "so he can share all his old toys."

"I'm not one of those women who loves being pregnant by any means, but I appreciate what my body's doing for me and our family," the Lizzie McGuire alum continued. "So any given day, it varies between me missing my body that I get to put really cute clothes on, or feeling at peace that this is probably the last time that I'm going to be pregnant and trying to enjoy how sweet this time can be."

Duff added that she's grateful for the quality time she's been able to have with family, especially Koma, 33, whom she said has been tremendous help during her pregnancy.