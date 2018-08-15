Pregnant Hilary Duff Apologizes After Boyfriend Visits Six Stores to Get Candy for Her Cravings

Hilary Duff has some very specific pregnancy cravings.

The singer and Younger actress used Instagram Stories Tuesday night to lament the lack of some of her favorite food and drink items while she’s expecting her second child, a baby girl.

“My friend brought me this delightful treat. I wish it was a glass of wine, but it’s a very delicious coconut,” Duff, 30, said in the first clip, where she’s wearing a puppy-ears filter and sipping from the large tropical fruit.

She captioned the video, “Hydrating that Bebe,” adding a wine-glass GIF and writing, “Soon-ish.”

Hilary Duff Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff's Instagram Story Hilary Duff/Instagram

The second set of footage saw Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma conversing in the dark, while the dad-to-be held out two boxes of Good & Plenty and explained he went to several stores to find them.

“Good & Plenty — not [to be confused with] Mike and Ikes,” said Koma, 31.

“Mike and Ikes suck,” replied Duff, adding with a laugh when her beau revealed he went to six stores to find the licorice candy, “Babe. I’m sorry.”

Duff — also mom to son Luca Cruz, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie — shared a video on Instagram Friday of herself smelling flowers while cradling her baby bump.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” wrote the Lizzie McGuire alum. “Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some tough long days but it sure is special.”

“Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol,” Duff joked. “Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you. ❤️💖”