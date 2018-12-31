Hilary Duff Flashes Abs While Holding 2-Month-Old Daughter: 'My Little Struggle Bunny'

Surviving a newborn is no easy feat, but Hilary Duff wears it well.

The 31-year-old mom of two posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Sunday that shows her carrying her daughter Banks Violet, whom she welcomed on Oct. 25 with her musician boyfriend, Matthew Koma. In the photo, Duff is sporting sunglasses and a bandeau under a baggy black shirt, which subtly shows off her post-baby abs.

“We two months in sister,” the Disney Channel alum, who’s also mom to 6-year-old Luca Cruz, wrote in the caption. “Been a lot of sleepless nights and you sure do scream a lot. But you are worth every moment my little strugglebunny.”

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma David Livingston/Getty

In response, Koma quipped in the comments, “Love when you post messages to me” with the heart emoji.

To give birth to Banks, the actress opted for a “natural” and “drug-free” home birth. She said she was in labor for quite a while before her daughter arrived after “like, five pushes.”

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote on Oct. 29 along with a portrait of herself cradling their baby girl with Koma.

The proud new dad also shared the exciting news, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

Hilary Duff and son Luca Hilary Duff/Instagram

Banks has been the source of much entertainment for the Younger actress and her partner over the past two months.

On Friday, she posted an adorable photo of her two kids spending some quality time together. In the photo, Duff’s son Luca— whose father is former NHL player Mike Comrie — leans in and lovingly kisses his infant sister on the cheek, but Banks seemingly was not having any of her big brother’s affections.

Instead, Duff’s baby girl appears to be making a face with her eyes closed.

“Banks has already learned that boys have cooties,” the “Come Clean” singer jokingly wrote about the the sweet black-and-white photo.

Though Banks doesn’t seem to be loving attention from her brother in this photo, the two have been inseparable since she was born.

On Nov. 22, Duff shared a sweet photo of her two children snuggling in an intimate moment at home. “4 weeks since our special gift arrived! These two are my greatest joy. #gratefulEVERYDAY,” she captioned the image of the siblings.