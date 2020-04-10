Hilary Duff Poses with 'BFF' Daughter Banks While Empowering Fellow Parents During Pandemic

Hilary Duff is spreading solidarity to moms and dads who feel overwhelmed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday, the Younger actress, 32, posted a bathtub selfie with her daughter, 17-month-old Banks Violet, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma. In the snapshot, Banks plays with a toy as Duff takes the photo after a long day of self-isolation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Bff. One more day down! 🏆 to every parent out there……… we are lucky to be healthy ♥️……. also …damn these days are long ……,” she captioned the shot.

Duff, on her Instagram Story, also shared a clip of her little girl dancing on the couch at home, remarking on her daughter’s adorable pigtails. “I need to work on my hair style game. I’m a girl mom now. I know I know,” she wrote.

The mom of two — she also shares son Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie — has taken fans along for her social distancing adventures at home with her family. In recent weeks, she’s baked a birthday cake with her son, let her kids give her a makeover and taken the crew for walks to get much-needed fresh air.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Says He and Wife Jessica Biel Are ‘Commiserating’ Over ’24-Hour Parenting’

Image zoom Hilary Duff Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Duff documented one of her hikes on Instagram last month, posting a sunny selfie with a backdrop of lush greenery as she carried Banks in a front carrier. Both children donned hats, with Luca carrying his own (Marvel superhero-themed!) pack on his front.

“Nice fresh air with my sunshines,” she captioned the photo. “Looks like we won’t be able to do this for a while with the new rules. If we all follow faster the quicker things can go back to normal. We are on day 10 over here 😕”

She continued, “Love, health, and dry ass hands too all.”

Image zoom Hilary Duff Instagram

RELATED: Hilary Duff Says Taking Care of Her Kids When They’re Sick Makes Her ‘Feel Like Super Woman’

The Lizzie McGuire star recently opened up to PEOPLE about feeling “guilt” when devoting her time to Banks as a newborn and having less focus on her older son.

“A newborn needs their mom so much, and so much of that time is sitting and nursing. You’re kind of incapable of physically doing anything else with another child,” she said. “[My son] Luca was almost 7 when I had her. I had a lot of guilt and felt like, ‘Am I giving him enough?’”

Luca’s eventual adoration for his little sister, however, helped Duff to squash the self-guilt.

“Their bond was so sweet right away. It helped me overcome that [guilt] because I saw that he was old enough to [understand],” she said. “If I could give him a finite, ‘Hey, I have to do this for the next 35 minutes, and then it’s going to be your time with me,’ he could wrap his head around that.”

She added, “The age gap is actually really great; they’re buddies.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.