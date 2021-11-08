Hilary Duff Pierces 7-Month-Old Daughter's Ears, Says Internet May Call Her a 'Child Abuser'

Hilary Duff also pierced her daughter Banks' ears when she was 7 months old

Hilary Duff is showing off her daughter's new bling — and not paying mind to those who don't approve of her parenting choice.

On Sunday, the Younger actress, 34, revealed on her Instagram Story that her 7-month-old daughter Mae James had gotten her ears pierced. The star announced the news alongside a photo of baby Mae that featured her small stud earrings.

"Yes! I pierced her ears today," Duff writes. "Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser....again ✌🏻 lesss go."

hilary duff Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram

In 2019, the Lizzie McGuire star revealed on Instagram that she got her daughter Banks' ears pierced.

"She has enough hair for a pony!" Duff said in a photo posted on her Instagram Stories of Banks sporting a mini ponytail — and newly pierced ears.

"Oh and yes we pierced her ears," the actress added, seemingly anticipating questions from fans.

Duff and her family recently celebrated Halloween weekend together and the actress posted a collection of sweet family snapshots to Instagram documenting the festivities.

In the first snap, the mom of three donned a pair of beige cat ears. She planted a kiss on Banks, who had a nose and whiskers painted on her face. Duff also shared a photo of herself with her hands full, posing for a candid shot with all three of her children.

The "Come Clean" singer's photo drop also included a slew of Halloween-themed pictures, with Luca seemingly dressed as Naruto from the Japanese manga series, Banks as a butterfly and Mae as a cow.