Hilary Duff Shares Selfie with New Daughter Banks — Where to Buy a Cute Nursing Bra Like Hers

Hilary Duff is giving her fans a glimpse into the realities of new-mom life.

Five days after the 31-year-old Younger star welcomed her second child, daughter Banks Violet, Duff shared a selfie of her baby girl snuggled close to her mom’s chest.

Another accessory shown in the Tuesday Instagram Story photo, aside from Duff’s huge grin? The lace-trimmed nursing bra she wore while her newborn napped.

There are a slew of affordable options similar to Duff’s, like the Momanda Women’s Lace Trim Nursing Bra ($17), the Gratlin Women’s Softcup Nursing Bra ($18) and the La Leche League Wireless Padded Nursing Bra ($20 to $38).

Fans might recognize a similarity between Duff’s bra and that of Jessica Biel, who wore a pretty lace nursing bralette by Cosabella ($57 to $79) to feed her son Silas Randall, now 3½.

Hilary Duff and daughter Banks Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff's daughter Banks Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together on Oct. 25, according to their birth announcement on Instagram Monday.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote alongside a portrait of herself cradling their baby girl with Koma.

The proud new dad also shared the exciting news, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum is also a proud mama to 6½-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff's daughter Banks Matthew Koma/Instagram

Duff and Koma, 31, had kept fans updated on her pregnancy since announcing in June that they were expecting a “little princess.” The couple has been dating since early 2017.

Their new addition came just in time, as Duff had been preparing for her baby’s arrival and was ready for her pregnancy to be over.

“Yo … your hotel stay is up little girl,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 23.