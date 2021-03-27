Hilary Duff and Husband Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Child

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are already parents to daughter Banks Violet, 2, and Duff is also mom to 9-year-old son Luca Cruz

Hilary Duff is a mom of three!

The Younger actress, 33, and husband Matthew Koma have welcomed their second child together.

Duff subtly announced the happy news on Friday in a sweet Instagram post of the pair's daughter Banks Violet, 2. "I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!" she captioned the snap, which showed Banks sitting in the tub with a thoughtful look on her face.

A number of the actress' Younger costars were quick to congratulate Duff.

"THIS. PICTURE. THE GASP I UTTERED KNOCKED ME DOWN," wrote pal Molly Bernard.

"Wait!!!!Banks is a BIG sis!??? Well then..Hope YOU and fam are doing well!!! Congratulations are clearly in order!" added Debi Mazar. "Curious if my prediction of a BOY was correct??"



Duff is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 9.

Hilary-Duff-Matthew-Koma Image zoom Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma | Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Duff opened up to PEOPLE in December about preparing for her third child, explaining why this time around she decided to keep the baby's sex unknown until their arrival.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she said. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

"It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us," Duff added. "Luca is falling under the annoyed category!" (He was hoping for a boy, she said, "so he can share all his old toys.")

Duff also discussed her pregnancy body changes, admitting, "I'm not one of those women who loves being pregnant by any means, but I appreciate what my body's doing for me and our family."

"So any given day, it varies between me missing my body that I get to put really cute clothes on, or feeling at peace that this is probably the last time that I'm going to be pregnant and trying to enjoy how sweet this time can be," she said.

Hilary Duff Family Image zoom Hilary Duff and family | Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram

This time, Duff said, she was much more relaxed about the pregnancy than she was with her second.

"This pregnancy feels easier because there was a lot of fear with bringing a new baby home when Luca was already 6½," she said. "I'm more tired because of having a toddler, but have less time to focus on the pregnancy because I'm busy with my kids and work. It's a nice distraction because I'm not googling everything and obsessing over everything that's happening with the pregnancy."

"There's a security in knowing what we need with having a newborn in the house since we kind of were just there with Banks," added Duff. "Both kids are super-excited about the new baby and that's a comfort I didn't have the first time around."

Duff and Koma, a singer/songwriter, announced their engagement in May 2019, and they tied the knot later that year in December. For their one-year wedding anniversary this past winter, Duff shared a throwback photo on Instagram from their nuptials and reflected on their marriage.