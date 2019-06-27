Hilary Duff Gifted Fiancé Matthew Koma the 'Best Dad's Day Gift' Ever — and We Have All the Details

Image zoom Matthew Koma and daughter Banks Matthew Koma/Instagram

Hilary Duff‘s fiancé Matthew Koma is putting the star’s Father’s Day gift to good use.

The Younger actress, 31, gave Koma a MiniMeis shoulder carrier backpack for the holiday earlier this month, which he showed off on Instagram with help from the couple’s 8-month-old daughter Banks Violet.

In the photo, the singer/songwriter stands outside on a sunny day, with a bucket-hat-wearing baby Banks perched atop his shoulders in the carrier.

” ‘I got a room at the top of the world tonight … ‘ Best dad’s day gift @hilaryduff,” Koma, 32, captioned the post.

The backpack, which retails for $130 on amazon.com, frees up parents’ hands as they travel, and give their tots a better view of their surroundings.

The MiniMeis G3 shoulder carrier backpack was designed by three Norwegian dads who wanted to inspire parents to bring their kids on adventures like walks and hikes. It’s made for kids 6 months to 5 years old, strapping them in snugly with a nine-point seat belt.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Dad and child using the MiniMeis G3 shoulder carrier backpack

RELATED: Hilary Duff’s Fiancé Matthew Koma Apologizes After an ‘Unnecessary Argument’ with a Sex Toy

Duff previously celebrated Koma’s first Father’s Day with a sweet Instagram tribute that praised his skills as a dad.

“Babe. You are the most natural papa bear I’ve seen. You always put us first. You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong,” she wrote.

“The kids don’t even know how lucky they are that it’s you … but they will,” added Duff. “It’s a gift I get to witness everyday. We love you more than words.”

RELATED VIDEO: Hilary Duff FaceTimed Her Younger Costar Molly Bernard Right After She Got Engaged

The couple welcomed Banks, their first child together, on Oct. 25, 2018. Duff is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 7, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Koma popped the question in May, with Duff sharing the happy moment on Instagram in a photo showing off her new bling.

“He asked me to be his wife ♥️,” wrote the Lizzie McGuire alum.

RELATED: Hilary Duff’s Daughter Banks, 7 Months, Goes for a Dip in Dog’s Water Bowl: She “Loves Germs”

And Duff’s Father’s Day gift is certainly a lot more wholesome than one present she recently received from her fiancé! Koma used a dildo inside a pizza box to apologize to the actress after a recent argument, and shared the moment on Instagram.

“Sorry I was a … ” he wrote inside the box, placing the sex toy underneath the words to finish the sentence for him.

“Sometimes it’s pizza night and you start an unnecessary argument and owe your significant other an apology,” Koma captioned the post.

Duff replied, “I can’t believe you shared this sweet moment honey.”