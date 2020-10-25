Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Celebrate Daughter Banks' 2nd Birthday After Announcing Pregnancy News

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma announced over the weekend that they're expecting their second child together

Just one day after the couple announced that they're expecting their second child together, and Duff’s third, the proud parents celebrated their daughter’s 2nd birthday.

"My love, my sweet sweet angel girl. Thank you!!! Two amazing years with your smile and your bright eyes (swoon) It seems you yelled at me, your dad, and bro for most of this time although no one would believe that with all the happiness that pours from you when you smile! Now ...you are curious, at ease, confidant and brave," Duff shared, along with a highlight reel starring Banks. "I love you so so so many times and again. Thanks for choosing us! Daddy has all the poetic words.... check his feed in a few years for the good stuff. ♥️♥️♥️ HAPPY 2 boo boo."

Koma wrote a heartfelt tribute to his daughter on Instagram, sharing a photo of their adorable child sitting on a toilet. “Happy 2nd birthday to you my sweet, sweet baby Banks,” the musician, 33, said. “It’s the greatest privilege of my life to be your dad and I’m endlessly proud / in awe of the little human you are, and the big human you’re becoming.”

“There truly are no words, pep talks, dad blogs, or what-to-expect podcasts that could’ve prepared me for the amount of joy, fullness & meaning you give me on an hourly basis,” he continued. “I’m learning on the job every day.”

As the social media tribute took a silly turn, Koma reflected on some of the avenues of parenting that he hasn’t quite perfected yet.

“I’m sorry I don’t always do your hair right, make mac & cheese as good as you deserve, and subject you to car soundtracks way more appropriate for your 20’s than your two’s,” he wrote, before giving his wife a sweet shout out. “But thankfully you have a superhero of a mother who DOES nail the mac & cheese, rages the Trolls soundtrack with you, and dresses you A++...All while being the glue that keeps our family whole.

“Between us, your big bro who smothers you with more love and cute aggression than I ever thought possible, and your future sibling who you’ll guide through “how to get Sprinkles for breakfast”, we’ll never let you down Banksy boo,” he added, referencing Duff’s 8-year-old son Luca Cruz.

Ending on a high note, Koma made one last playful apology to his daughter.

“Sorry you can’t read this yet. One day you will... and you’ll either cry out of happiness or because this picture of you on a toilet exists,” he added.

The proud papa went on to reflect on how quickly the past two years have gone by, posting a sweet pair of shots on his Instagram Story.

One photo showed Banks celebrating turning 2, in which the youngster could be seen holding onto some balloons while wearing an adorable dress with her name printed on it. Meanwhile, the second photo showed Banks having a father-daughter moment with Koma when she was just a newborn.

“Goes too fast,” he wrote alongside the throwback snap.

The couple, who are expecting their second child together, announced the happy news on Saturday.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me," the Younger star, 33, captioned a sweet Instagram post, in which she showed off her growing baby bump while receiving an embrace from her husband.