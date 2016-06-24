The actress and mom dishes on the sweet thing she and her son did for ex-husband Mike Comrie on Father's Day

Hilary Duff‘s got a creative kid on her hands. Luca Cruz, 4, is already coming up with his own stories, displaying show-business potential.

“That terrifies me,” the Younger actress told PEOPLE Thursday in New York City at the Host One to Remember campaign launch about the idea of her son working in the entertainment industry.

But she can’t deny his ability. “He is really creative with his play and the stories that he’ll come up with,” Duff, 28, adds. “I do it a lot with him, so I think it’s helped him learn how to do it, but sometimes the things he comes up with are really creative.”

She explains, “His storylines — like if he’s being Leo, the blue Ninja Turtle, and Shredder, he’ll be like, ‘No, you can’t eat that pizza right now because the bad guys are coming,’ and then he’s like, ‘Okay, I’ll get my nunchucks, be right back.’ Just all the details.”

Luckily, there are apps that can help the Lizzie McGuire alum’s son channel his creativity.

“He’s loving Snapchat,” she says. “He just likes the filters, he likes to play around with them.”

And not only is little Luca a creative genius, he’s also an award-winning athlete.

“He got a little award the other day for soccer,” the proud mom says. “It was so cute. All the kids got awards, but he finished his round of soccer, and he’s loving that.”

But that’s not even the cutest thing Luca has done lately.

“My mom, for Mother’s Day, she came over in the morning so I could go have a workout and then we all had a family brunch,” Duff shares. “He obviously can’t write yet, but she helped him write. She [asked], ‘What’s your favorite thing about your mommy?’ and a bunch of [other] questions so he could answer them. And at the end he was like, ‘And I love you all the way.’ It was the sweetest thing ever.

“I did the same thing for Mike for Father’s Day,” the “Sparks” singer says of what Luca did for his dad Mike Comrie, her ex-husband.

Duff loves celebrating — especially when it comes to her son.

“Luca’s first three birthdays, they were at my house and we had little stations set up, so one was a little petting zoo and one was a bounce house and one was a face-paint station, and one guy was doing balloons,” she remembers.

“It seems like a lot, but for kids, they have a very short attention span. So they can kind of bounce around, and in two hours it’s done. And then they got to take home balloons with their names on them.”

And becoming a parent has actually made her a better hostess.

“I think it’s helped me,” she admits. “It’s made me better.”