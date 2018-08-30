Hilary Duff Recalls Being Mommy Shamed Over Kissing Son Luca on the Lips

Hilary Duff is not losing sleep over unsolicited criticism about her parenting.

The singer and Younger star, 30, opened up to InStyle recently about all things motherhood, including her daughter on the way and how she combats negative comments about her relationship with her son Luca Cruz, 6.

“I’ve seen stuff on the internet a couple years back when we were at Disneyland and I posted a picture of Luca and I kissing on the lips,” she recalled. “People were like, ‘That’s disgusting.’ ”

She continued of her only child with ex Mike Comrie, “First of all, he was 3. Kiss your kids, and anyone who doesn’t like it can hit unfollow. Not interested in what you have to say.”

“People can be like, ‘Oh you’re holding that child? He’s 6.’ Yeah I swing him over my head, when his legs are tired I hold him — it’s a little hard right now — but yeah, I give piggyback rides,” Duff continued. “People just have all these crazy judgments, and I think it’s best to not listen and laugh it off.”

Of his little sister on the way (whom Duff is expecting with boyfriend Matthew Koma), the star said Luca is “excited” but that “it was a big conversation to have” between herself and her son.

“I was also shooting in New York at the time, so I waited a little bit to tell him until I could be home with him,” she explained. “But I think he’s going to be a great big brother. He’s such a sweet kid and has such a gentle soul, so I know he’s going to be great with her.”

It might take a little time for Luca to adjust, though. “Sometimes he’s still paranoid, thinking she’s going to drool on his toys,” Duff revealed. “But here’s the thing, by the time she is able to crawl around your playroom, [he’s] not going to be interested in the stuff. I was trying to put it into perspective for him.”

“But he’s sweet, he’ll rub my belly now and say hi and bye, or good morning to her,” she added. “Other times he’s humorous about it. Like he told his friend at school that he’s having a half sister, half red butt monkey. Cool, OK. He thinks it’s really funny, so I let him have it.”

Duff — who has partnered with Jif and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on a contest that’ll give a child $15,000 to fund an idea that helps others — called Luca a “really sweet, sensitive boy,” recalling a time when he made her feel like a million bucks.

“It was just one of those mornings where everything that could have gone wrong was wrong, and we were running late,” she said. “I was burning the toast over and over again, and I think I had literally been through three pieces of toast. He was finishing his homework, and it was just crazy, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just suck right now.’ And I said it out loud.”

Added the Lizzie McGuire alum, “And he was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘I’m just … I’m burning everything, I’m burning the toast, and I can’t do anything right right now.’ And he said, ‘You don’t suck, you’re the best mommy. You’re doing the best you can do. And I really like burnt toast.’ “