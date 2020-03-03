Hilary Duff Is Teaching Her Kids About Sustainability: My Son Is 'Getting More Involved'

Image zoom Hilary Duff for Parents magazine's April "Mother Earth Issue"

Hilary Duff‘s son is learning to be an environmentalist.

Featured in Parents magazine’s April “Mother Earth Issue” alongside her daughter Banks Violet, 16 months, and son Luca Cruz, 8 this month, the Younger actress talks about how she’s passing on her earth-friendly habits on to her kids — and Luca is a natural.

“We’re explaining to Luca why we do all this, and he’s getting more involved,” says Duff, 32, who is also a co-owner and the chief brand officer of Happy Little Camper. “And honestly, he gets a little heartbroken. It’s sad.”

Duff and husband Matthew Koma are remaining diligent at home, and leading by example.

“At first, washing and prepping one more thing seems impossible, but it only takes a little extra time, and makes a difference,” she says of leveraging reusable bags and glass containers as opposed to plastic for leftovers and snacks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Hilary Duff with son Luca (R) and daughter Banks for Parents magazine's April "Mother Earth Issue" Silja Magg for Parents

“At first, saving the environment sounds scary and overwhelming, but as we implement new rules, it becomes easier and easier,” Duff adds of their household initiative.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Says Daughter Everly Encourages Her to Recycle: “I Think I’m Doing Something Right”

Duff previously revealed some of her top recycling tips, telling Parade last September: “Only nine percent of plastic packaging is recycled. Companies under the Unilever umbrella use PCR [post-consumer recycled plastic] to make their bottles, which uses completely recycled plastic from previous packaging to make new packaging, and I think more brands need to do that.”

The mom of two added, “More people need to turn the label around and ensure that they’re buying products that are caring about our environment and making the necessary changes they need to do.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum also implored individuals to recycle their plastic, saying, “Plastic products are all throughout your house, including bath products. When you’re done with those, make sure to bring them downstairs and put it in the right bin. That was a big change for us in our household.”