Hilary Duff Enjoys 'Nice Fresh Air' with Her 'Sunshines' During Coronavirus Lockdown

Hilary Duff and her kids are welcoming spring!

The Younger actress, 32, recently enjoyed a hike alongside daughter Banks Violet, 16 months, and son Luca Cruz, 8, as the trio and Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, spend time social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sunny selfie shared to her Instagram account late Sunday night, Duff and her kids seem to be alone in the sunshine, backed by lush greenery as the star totes Banks in a front carrier. Both children wear hats, with Luca carrying his own (Marvel superhero-themed!) pack on his front.

“Nice fresh air with my sunshines. Looks like we won’t be able to do this for a while with the new rules,” the "Come Clean" singer began her caption.

“If we all follow faster the quicker things can go back to normal,” she continued. “We are on day 10 over here 😕Love, health, and dry ass hands too (sic) all.”

Duff and Koma, 32, celebrated Luca’s eighth birthday on Friday, helping him make his birthday cake and, in Koma’s case, posting a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram feed to mark the occasion.

“It’s this little dude’s 8th birthday today and I couldn’t be more proud + honored to watch him become the little man, son, brother and role model he is,” the musician began his lengthy caption, which featured photos of Luca solo as well as with his mom and little sister.

“Some of the perspective this kid brings into our world is actually mind blowing. We have each other’s backs so hard and I’ve learned more from him than he’ll ever realize,” Koma continued, going on to thank Luca “for letting me walk you into school, for walking me down the aisle, reigniting the kid in me, singing my songs with me, looking out for my dairy allergy, teaching me every good iPad game, watching Frozen with your sister every morning, letting mom think you break things when I really do, and for just simply being you.”

“We’ll always, always be the ‘sweet team,’ ” he added, concluding, “Can’t wait for you to read this in 15 years when you’re allowed to have an Instagram.”

Celebrities (many of which have tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19) have flocked to social media over recent days to share how they’re coping amid the orders for social distancing and California’s mandatory lockdown.

As of Monday morning, there have been over 33,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 428 deaths, according to a New York Times database. With West Virginia reporting their first case last Tuesday evening, the virus has now spread to all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Globally, Johns Hopkins University reports, there have been more than 350,000 total confirmed cases, including over 15,000 deaths and 100,182 total recovered patients.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.