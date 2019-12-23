Hilary Duff Reveals the Sweet Tribute to Daughter Banks and Son Luca on Her Wedding Gown

Hilary Duff included a meaningful homage to her little ones within the fabric of her stunning wedding gown.

The Lizzie McGuire actress, 32, tied the knot with husband Matthew Koma over the weekend in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

While her two children — daughter Banks Violet, 14 months, and son Luca Cruz, 7 — were present for the event, the bride kept them even closer to her as she said her “I do’s” by having their initials stitched into her dress.

“They are part of our ceremony, and obviously the biggest part of our life,” Duff said in a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue, showing the intricacies of her custom gown ahead of the big day.

Duff added: “Maybe one day Banks will want to wear my dress, and she can add to it.”

While the toddler will have to wait a while before trying on her mother’s outfit, she wore a mini white dress of her own for the wedding ceremony.

Described by Duff as the “cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” Banks’ little gown featured an empire waist, a pink velvet ribbon and an oversized bow on the back.

“She had a little fitting yesterday,” she said. “She was like fluffing the sleeves and she kept bouncing up and down. It was so cute.”

As a whole, Duff could not have been more elated by her wedding gown. “I love it … I feel really comfortable, and I feel like it’s everything that I’ve dreamed of,” she raved.

Duff isn’t the only one who has committed to tributes for the children.

In November, Koma shared photos of his new tattoo that he got in honor of his daughter and his now-stepson (Duff shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie) on Instagram. The fine-line inking depicts Luca’s hand holding little Banks’ hand shortly after she had turned 1.

Duff previously told PEOPLE last month that her son is very protective over his little sister — so much so that he’s called his mom’s supervision into question.

“He doesn’t want her to ever fall off the couch … sometimes I’m like, ‘I swear I’m a good mom,’ ” Duff said. “He’s like, ‘Well, you need to watch her.’ I’m like, ‘She’s gonna fall down. She’s got to learn not to go near that’ or whatever. I sat him down once and said, ‘Hey, you survived and I was your mom, so I swear she’s going to be okay.’ “

Proudly raving about Luca, Duff added: “He’s the sweetest kid. He’s getting very thoughtful … if someone gets hurt, he’s like, ‘Oh no, are you okay?’ And that’s a learned thing for kids; it’s not just naturally in them. So it’s really cool to watch him become very aware and conscious and kind.”