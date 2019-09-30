Hilary Duff Just Showed Her Kids The Lizzie McGuire Movie for the First Time

This is what parenting dreams are made of!

As Hilary Duff prepares to revisit her famous role with the Lizzie McGuire series reboot, the mother-of-two decided it was time to introduce her kids to her titular character. In a sweet video shared by her fiancé, Matthew Koma, the family sat down to watch The Lizzie McGuire Movie together on Sunday.

“Family viewing of Lizzie McGuire movie,” Koma captioned the video, which Duff later reposted on her own Instagram Story.

In the clip, Duff laughs while her two children, 7-year-old son Luca and 11-month-old daughter Banks, stare at the screen watching they mother sing “The Tide Is High” in the movie’s opening scene.

Koma can be heard jokingly saying, “Yup” in the background while Duff sings “every girl wants you to be her man,” in the popular 2003 movie.

Image zoom

Image zoom Hilary Duff/Instagram

In August, Duff announced she would be reprising her character, Lizzie McGuire, in an upcoming revival, and said it gained her some points in the “cool mom” category with her son.

“I recently started talking to him about Lizzie McGuire and showing little clips on YouTube,” she told PEOPLE at D23 last month. “I think he’s pretty fascinated to see me so young, not looking the same, but obviously he knows that’s his mom.”

“I think that he thinks I’m cool now, which is awesome,” she added. “I’ll take that for as long as I can have it!”

Image zoom Hilary Duff/Instagram

The original series ran from 2001 to 2004 and followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings. The show was later made into the film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, where Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy, following her 8th grade graduation and got mistaken for an international pop star.

The upcoming reboot will follow Lizzie as a 30-year-old who works as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator

Speaking to PEOPLE after the announcement, Duff said she felt like it was “the right time” for the show to come back, considering the parallel stages of life Lizzie and the show’s loyal fans would now be in.

“The conversations have gone on for a couple of years and the timing just didn’t seem right and now Lizzie is turning 30,” she said. “For me, she was everybody’s best friend and she was there for us … entering your 30s is a really big deal.”

“I think it’s the right time to set back in and have her go along with you in your 30s and all the fun times, and all of the big monumental moments, and all of the challenges that you’re faced with,” she continued. “I just thought that there was an opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again.”

The family watch party of the movie follows Duff’s birthday celebrations. The actress turned 32 on Saturday and her fiancé threw her a jungle-themed birthday party, complete with a live monkey.

Image zoom Hilary Duff/Instagram

“I asked to meet a monkey for my 32 birthday and of course [Matthew Koma] made my dreams come true,” Duff shared on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of the monkey climbing on her shoulder.

The Lizzie McGuire reboot will air on Disney+, which launches Nov. 12.