Hilary Duff Teases Husband Matthew Koma's Loving Tribute Is 'Bound to Get Him Baby Number 4'

Hilary Duff is feeling the love from her husband Matthew Koma!

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter celebrated his wife, 33, on Instagram Tuesday, writing a heartfelt tribute about all she does for their family with a "favorite" photo of the actress holding their daughter Mae, 5 months.

"One of my favorite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted , and why the f--- are you taking my photo," Koma began. "She started her new show this week and it's so rad watching her kick into that mode," he added, referencing Duff's upcoming role on How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of the hit CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

"It's easy to forget when she's nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do," he continued. "A really f------ cool magic trick. This show is gonna be epic."

How I Met Your Father Set Clockwise from upper left: Brandon Micheal Hall, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa | Credit: Hilary Duff/instagram

"Also, to keep her grounded - her subway order below," he joked, rattling off "White bread. Turkey. Mayo. Lettuce. Pickle. Olive. Salt pepper. White cheese. Oil and vinegar. Tomato. Not toasted."

Chiming in in the comments, Duff said she was tickled by the tribute.

"Oh you're gunna get it. This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight," she joked.

The couple are parents to daughters Mae, Banks, 2, and son Luca, 9, whom Duff shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Matthew Koma Instagram Credit: Matthew Koma Instagram

In May, Koma honored Duff with another touching tribute, sharing a black and white snap of his wife cradling their youngest.

"Watching this one grow into a mother of 3 has easily been the most humbling experience of my life. The patience, power, love & empathy required to mom the way she moms is so far beyond anything I could dream of possessing," the singer and DJ wrote. "Ba, you do it all with such grace and make it look way too easy."

Commenting on the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, he continued "This year, especially, would have ruined our kids if it weren't for your ability to navigate us with sensitivity and balance. Thank you for being the leader of our pack," Koma said.