Hilary Duff's Husband Celebrates Her 'Balance of Sparkle and Truth' with Kids on Mother's Day

Hilary Duff enjoyed Mother's Day with a bunch of her favorite people.

On Sunday, husband Matthew Koma celebrated the How I Met Your Father star, 35, and her favorite role as a mom to her three children.

"Happy Mother's Day to my special creature @HilaryDuff," he wrote. "I'm the luckiest to watch you raise ours with your magic balance of sparkle and truth."

Sharing different photos of his wife, including one where she holds daughters Mae, 2, and Banks Violet, 4, on her lap and kisses them, he continued, "Thank you for keeping our family so dialed and making it all look so easy."

In a last photo, where Duff sits on the floor hugging one of the family's dogs, Koma, 35, joked, "Now all that being said ... if you try to bring one more dog into this household, I'm out."

The Lizzie McGuire alum is also mom to son Luca, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Last month, Duff shared a hilarious photo on Instagram showing their younger daughter crying and mid-scream as she reached toward the camera, then scooted to the opposite side of a bench from the Easter Bunny.

All was much calmer in the family photo, where Mae sat on Mom's lap while Banks was on Dad's, with Koma leaning his head on the Easter bunny.

"🌸🐰🐣😹," Duff captioned her shots, while Koma simply wrote, "easter sunday '23."

Appearing on an episode of Dear Media's Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck and Ben Soffer in March, Duff opened up about how she "always wanted to be a young parent."

"It was hard cause I didn't have any friends that were having kids yet. But I just like figured it out and loved it. I love being a mom so much," she said.

Noting that it "was young, for sure," Duff added, "I wouldn't change it at all."